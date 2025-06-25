Project will deliver petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room

Strategic project is part of Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation and Technology (AIDT) programme, targeting $575 million in value generation in 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE – Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, is collaborating with Honeywell to conduct a proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations, which has the potential to revolutionise Borouge’s UAE plant operations.

The collaboration between Borouge and Honeywell is set to deliver the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room designed for full-scale, real-time operation, establishing a new standard for the future of AI in petrochemicals.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “Borouge's AI, Digitalisation, and Technology (AIDT) transformation programme is setting new standards in operations, innovation and business performance. By collaborating with global AI leaders such as Honeywell, we are accelerating growth, driving efficiency, and enhancing shareholder value. This project further strengthens Borouge’s competitive edge as we continue to deliver on our ambitious AIDT roadmap.”

As part of the collaboration agreement, both companies will bring their expertise in process technology and autonomous control capabilities to identify new opportunities to deploy Agentic AI solutions and advanced machine learning algorithms.

George Bou Mitri, President of Honeywell Industrial Automation, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central Asia, said: “Our collaboration with Borouge is a clear example of how joint efforts can accelerate innovation across industry. By integrating AI and automation technologies into core operations, we are helping unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and performance. This agreement shows how advanced technologies, applied with purpose, can reshape industrial operations at scale.”

The initiative aims to deploy the proof-of-concept technologies to enhance Borouge’s operations across its Ruwais facilities in the UAE. Autonomous operations will enable Borouge to optimise production, reduce energy use, and enhance safety while reducing costs at what will be the single largest petrochemical site in the world.

The project is a key component of Borouge's companywide AIDT programme, which is projected to generate $575 million in value this year. In 2024, Borouge’s diverse portfolio of over 200 AIDT initiatives—spanning operations, health and safety, sales, sustainability, and product innovation—generated $573 million in value.

Borouge's AIDT programme and growth plans

Transforming the industry

Borouge has already revolutionised industry practices through the installation of the world’s largest Real-Time Optimisation (RTO) system across three large-scale ethane crackers and 20 furnaces. The initiative analyses over 2,500 parameters per minute, enabling instant data-driven decisions, significantly enhancing productivity, optimising energy consumption and reducing emissions. The unique system minimises ethane dumping and optimises resource use, in line with Borouge's commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Accelerating innovation

Borouge has already invested in its state-of-the-art Innovation Centre located in Abu Dhabi and is now using advanced AI-powered tools to accelerate innovation, enabling the company to bring new grades of advanced polymers to market quicker. In collaboration with ADNOC AI Lab, Borouge has completed its first “Polymer Optimisation” programme, achieving a 97% accuracy, enabling Borouge to reduce its development timeline from months to weeks.

Enhancing sales and customer experience

To optimise its value chains, Borouge has developed an advanced planning system. The Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) business optimisation solution, generates an end-to-end integrated plan from feedstock to the customer, maximising planning efficiencies across the company’s production, packaging, and international logistics network. By incorporating advanced digital modelling and simulation tools, Borouge is also able to compare multiple complex scenarios in real-time to improve supply chains, accelerate product delivery and enhance customer experience.

Strengthening ESG and HSE

Borouge has a strong ESG track record and AIDT will continue to play an important role in supporting its Net Zero by 2045 commitment. Through AIDT solutions, Borouge is able to continuously optimise real-time data to reduce carbon emissions and identify potential hazards to maintain employee safety. The company is actively upskilling its 2,900+ strong global workforce through its dedicated AI programme, featuring a blend of face to face, virtual and on the job project training.

Supporting future growth - commitment to attractive and growing dividend

Borouge further outlined its commitment to value creation at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering substantial shareholder returns following the proposed formation of Borouge Group International, a $60 billion global polyolefins leader.

Borouge Group International, the proposed combination of Borouge and Borealis, and the acquisition of Nova Chemicals, has been designed to deliver consistently strong dividends and significant near-term growth, and will have a production capacity of 13.6 million tonnes – nearly tripling Borouge’s current capacity.

In 2025 Borouge intends to pay its dividend to at least 16.2 fils per share, which will also serve as the annual dividend per share payout up to 2030 under Borouge Group International.

