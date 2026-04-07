Since listing in 2022, Borouge Plc has paid $4.24 billion in dividends to shareholders, one of the largest payouts on the ADX over this period

Following completion of Borouge International transactions, Borouge Plc is now part of a top-tier global polyolefins powerhouse with the benefits of scale, technology leadership, and cost efficiency

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge Plc (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225) (“the Company”) confirms shareholder approval at its 7 April General Assembly Meeting of a final 2025 dividend of $1.32 billion, reflecting the Company’s strong operational performance and record sales.

The final shareholder-approved dividend payment for 2025 amounts to $658 million (8.1 fils per share), bringing the total 2025 dividend to approximately $1.32 billion (16.2 fils per share). The dividend will be paid on or around 7 May 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 17 April 2026. Including this dividend, Borouge Plc will have distributed $4.89 billion in dividends since listing, one of the largest payout levels on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) over this period.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of Borouge Plc, said: “Demonstrating strong market resilience, Borouge Plc continues to lead the industry as the world’s most profitable polyolefins company, supported by its robust financial position. Building on this strength, the Company is advancing its transformative growth journey through Borouge International. We are evolving into a global polyolefins powerhouse, combining technology leadership, cost efficiency and expanded scale across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. Together, these advantages will make us stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to navigate market cycles while delivering sustained value to our shareholders.”

On 31 March 2026, XRG and OMV successfully completed the combination of Borouge Plc and Borealis GmbH (“Borealis”) into Borouge Group International AG (“Borouge International”), and the acquisition of NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA”), creating the world's leading pure-play polyolefins company.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “Borouge Plc delivered a strong and resilient performance in 2025, reaffirming the strength of our operating model in a dynamic global polyolefins market. We reinforced our leading cost position and our ability to deliver consistent performance across the cycle. As we enter an exciting new phase of growth under Borouge International, we remain focused on driving value for our shareholders through high-margin, differentiated products and sustaining strong pricing premia across our portfolio.”

The timing of the proposed tender offer, which would convert Borouge Plc shares to Borouge International shares, is expected to align with the new company’s future equity raise, to maximise value for all shareholders. The tender offer is expected to take place in 2027, subject to market conditions and approval by the UAE Capital Market Authority. Until then, Borouge International will be privately held and Borouge Plc will continue to be listed on the ADX. Borouge Plc shareholders will continue to benefit from the intended annual dividend of 16.2 fils per share, which will be maintained by Borouge International following completion of the proposed tender offer.

Borouge 4 Usage Agreement – Unlocking Value

Under a new agreement with ADNOC and OMV (“the Agreement”), Borouge Plc has been granted operational control and marketing rights for the Borouge 4 mega project. The Agreement is expected to generate a cumulative net profit of $400 million over the next three years, representing approximately 10% annual earnings accretion to Borouge Plc following full ramp up2.

Update on Market Situation

Borouge Plc confirms that it is closely monitoring the current situation and is working in coordination with the relevant UAE authorities to protect our people, facilities, and operations. Following an incident on 5 April, production activity in affected areas at Borouge’s facility in Ruwais has been temporarily suspended whilst damage assessment and repairs are carried out.

In the first quarter of 2026, Borouge achieved high utilisation rates and was able to sell a significant proportion of its production during the month of March via alternative routes, with additional inventories placed in storage ahead of shipment. A global shortage of polyolefins is driving a strong recovery in prices in March which has continued in April. Borouge retains significant financial resilience to navigate short-term operational disruption due to its strong cash generation and significant available liquidity.

Key dates

1 Dividend yield calculated using the share price at market close on 7 April 2026.

2 Financial outcomes are subject to market, operational, and regulatory factors.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. Since March 2026, Borouge International owns a majority 90% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Borouge Global Communications: Media@borouge.com

Borouge Investor Relations: IR@borouge.com