Collaboration set to deliver petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room to accelerate growth and value creation

Strategic project is part of Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation and Technology programme (AIDT), targeting $575 million in value generation in 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE – Borouge is collaborating with Yokogawa to conduct a proof-of-concept for AI-powered autonomous control room operations at Borouge’s world-class Ruwais facility in Abu Dhabi.

Yokogawa UAE Industry, a leading provider of advanced automation technologies and solutions across the Emirates will utilise advanced AI-based technologies to analyse data, identify patterns and predict anomalies, enabling faster corrective actions that reduce the risk of unplanned shutdowns. The proof of concept will also explore how autonomous control room operations can unlock value by enhancing efficiency and optimising overall plant performance.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: "As we progress our AI, Digitalisation and Technology (AIDT) transformation programme, our goal is to deliver an AI-powered autonomous control room at what will be the single largest petrochemical site in the world, enabling Borouge to accelerate growth and create lasting value for shareholders.”

Norinao Sato, President and CEO of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, commented: “An AI-powered control room is a next generation operational hub that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation to optimise decision-making, automate processes, enhance safety and boost efficiency sustainably, transforming the control room from a reactive monitoring station to a proactive, intelligent command centre.”

Across its operations, Borouge is leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and technology partnerships to increase profitability, productivity and performance, targeting $575 million in value generation for 2025. By the end of the second quarter, the Company has delivered $307 million in value against its target.

Autonomous AI-Powered Operations

At Borouge’s Ruwais facility in Abu Dhabi, Honeywell is conducting a proof of concept for autonomous AI-powered control room operations at its Borouge 2 Cracker, and Yokogawa will conduct a proof of concept at its Borouge 3 Cracker, with the goal of delivering the petrochemical industry’s first fully autonomous AI-driven control room.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Borouge Global Communications

Media@borouge.com

Borouge Investor Relations

IR@borouge.com

About Yokogawa UAE Industry

Yokogawa UAE Industry, established in 2005, provides advanced automation technologies and solutions across the Emirates. The company delivers end-to-end services from engineering and project execution to training and after-sales support, ensuring operational excellence, safety, and reliability. With local manufacturing and a mission of “Contributing to society,” Yokogawa continues to create value for customers and communities.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 128 companies spanning 62 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com