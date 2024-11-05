Cairo, Egypt – Bonyan, a leading independent real estate investment company, announces the successful completion of a capital increase of EGP 416 million, raising its paid-in capital to EGP 1,654 million. The transaction further strengthens Bonyan's financial position, increasing the company’s ability to execute additional value-accretive acquisition opportunities.

"With this capital increase, we further strengthen our balance sheet and position company to pursue new opportunities that enhance value for our shareholders," said Shamel Aboul Fadl, Executive Chairman of Bonyan. "Our commitment to accretive investments ensures we remain at the forefront of the attractive Egyptian real estate market."

Bonyan specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate assets in Egypt’s high-growth market segments. The investment strategy is driven by specialists in real estate investment who adopt an owner-operator mentality to acquire market-leading assets and create value post-investment. The company’s vision is to redefine real estate investment by offering a unique platform that generates robust returns through both inflation-hedged capital appreciation and consistent rental income. The company currently owns a diverse portfolio of eight assets across East and West Cairo and continues to assess an identified and growing acquisition pipeline.

About Bonyan

Bonyan is a pioneering, independent real estate investment firm dedicated to creating value through strategic acquisition and active management of commercial assets. Bonyan offers an effective and efficient investment solution to institutions and individuals seeking real estate investment exposure.

The platform solves the challenges of investing in Egyptian real estate by providing a diversified exposure to an attractive, professionally managed real estate portfolio that enhances the benefits of real estate investment while mitigating its risks. Bonyan generates robust returns through both inflation-hedged capital appreciation and consistent rental income through leases to multinational and leading local tenants.