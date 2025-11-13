The Global 8000, the fastest civilian aircraft since the Concorde, confirms industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95 and class-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM)

With the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation at 2,691 ft., customers will feel like they are standing atop the Burj Khalifa as they cruise at 41,000 feet

Dubai: Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000(1), the world’s fastest business aircraft, has been awarded Transport Canada Type Certification, paving the way for entry-into-service this year. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification will follow, aligned with delivery requirements.

This accomplishment marks the latest in a series of monumental achievements for Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet, which went supersonic in testing, completed its inaugural first production flight in May and recently announced a new top speed of Mach 0.95. The aircraft has also completed its type certification with a new industry benchmark for cabin altitude – 2,691 ft. at 41,000 ft., the best of any business aircraft in production.

“Bombardier has worked rigorously and collaboratively with Transport Canada toward certification for the Global 8000. This marks a pivotal milestone for Bombardier, our customers and the entire business aviation industry – solidifying the Global 8000’s position as the unrivaled leader setting a new standard,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “This milestone is a powerful testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our engineering, test and production teams. It showcases their deep expertise and unwavering commitment – qualities that are embedded in Bombardier’s DNA and are the heartbeat that drives everything we do for our valued clients.”

With the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation at 2,691 ft., customers will feel like they are standing atop the Burj Khalifa as they cruise at 41,000 feet. This significantly reduced cabin altitude minimizes the physiological stress typically associated with high-altitude travel, helping passengers arrive feeling refreshed, alert, and ready to perform. When paired with Bombardier’s Pũr Air system (featuring HEPA filtration and VOC removal) and the Soleil circadian lighting system, the aircraft creates an environment that actively combats jet lag and enhances overall wellness. Combined with its luxurious interior, signature smooth ride and unparalleled performance capabilities, the Global 8000 is the clear choice for discerning owners and operators who prioritize speed, comfort, convenience and productivity.

Building on its comfort and industry-defining cabin altitude, the Global 8000 also leads in performance. On top of an industry-defining top speed of Mach 0.95, the Bombardier Global 8000 will also be able to fly customers farther, faster than any competing four-zone business jet in the industry.

The Global 8000 is also the only four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM, enabling nonstop travel between more city pairs than ever before. In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enable customers to master 30% more airports than its closest rival.

Inside, the Global 8000 aircraft sets an extremely high bar in terms of luxury and comfort. This trailblazing business jet will offer exceptional comfort, featuring four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The discerning business jet will also feature the longest seated length size in its class along with the industry’s healthiest cabin and the lowest cabin altitude, designed to maximize passenger comfort and productivity throughout their travels.

For more information on Bombardier, please visit www.bombardier.com

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.