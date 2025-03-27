Dubai: Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, is thrilled to announce the addition of around 700 vehicles which are part of Dubai Taxi Company’s dedicated airport fleet, to its platform. The implementation of the ride-hailing service for airport taxis through the Bolt app offers unparalleled convenience to travelers arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) known to be the world’s busiest airport and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) thus delivering innovative and digital transportation solutions tailored to the needs of Dubai’s visitors.

The decision comes in response to the rapid increase in the number of travelers to the emirate and by introducing the ride-hailing service of airport taxis available on the platform, visitors to Dubai will now have the option to seamlessly book taxis directly through the Bolt app, ensuring a stress-free and reliable start to their journey. This initiative reinforces Bolt’s commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly mobility solutions that make travel easier for everyone.

The initiative supports the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) goals to shift 80% of taxi trips to online booking in the coming years and contribute to strengthening DTC’s role as a major player in advancing urban mobility and reinforcing its leadership in the transportation sector.

Hassle-free Experience

Travelers arriving in Dubai can enjoy several advantages when booking a ride through the Bolt app. They can skip queues by scheduling a taxi in advance upon landing, enjoy upfront fare transparency, and access a dedicated fleet of DTC vehicles available at both Dubai International and Al Maktoum airports.

Growing Strategic Partnership

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said, “Dubai has long been at the forefront of adopting smart city technology, and this strategic partnership with Bolt reflects the growing collaboration between the two entities. With DTC’s commitment to offering a superior travel experience aligned with global best practices that enhances the well-being of tourists and visitors, the provision of yet another e-hailing service on the platform is a huge step in enhancing and expanding digital transportation services.”

He added that as part of the partnership, DTC will utilize Bolt’s advanced infrastructure and technology, in yet another significant step towards delivering innovative and sustainable services. Our decision to add vehicles to Bolt platform will further strengthen DTC’s position and reputation in the transportation sector both locally and internationally. “We will continue to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and tourism,” Alfalasi said.

GJ Kistemaker, Vice President of Partner Markets, Business Development, and MENA at Bolt, said, ““We are excited to expand our collaboration with Dubai Taxi Company and the wider transport ecosystem in Dubai with the introduction of airport taxis on our platform. This initiative aligns with our mission to offer seamless, efficient, and digital-first mobility solutions that enhance the travel experience for both residents and visitors. We extend our gratitude to the Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Taxi Company for their commitment to innovation in transportation. By working together, we are making Dubai’s mobility landscape even more accessible, efficient, and future-ready”

Travelers can download the Bolt app for free on iOS and Android to start booking their airport rides today. Whether you're here for business or leisure, Bolt ensures a smooth transition from the airport to your destination in Dubai.

-Ends-

About DTC

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has transitioned into a public shareholding company under Law No. 21 of 2023. As a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, DTC operates a fleet of over 9000 vehicles, including more than 6000 taxis and 18000 drivers.

Founded in 1994, DTC initially focused on taxi operations but has since expanded to offer a diverse range of integrated mobility solutions across four primary business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses, and delivery services via delivery bikes.

About Bolt

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million lifetime customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery and corporate mobility services.

For further information, please don’t hesitate to contact us anytime.

Nermin Fodah:

Misbar Communications

nermin@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Dwairi:

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com