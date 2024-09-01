CAIRO — Boeing [NYSE: BA] will participate as a silver sponsor at the Egypt International Airshow 2024, held Sept. 3-5 at El Alamein International Airport.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to engage with our Egyptian and regional partners at the inaugural Egypt International Airshow to showcase every aspect of our contribution to the aerospace ecosystem, whether it’s our cutting-edge products and services, our commitment to innovation and sustainability, or our impactful community programs,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia. “We greatly appreciate our collaborative relationships with our Egyptian and regional partners and are committed to advance our joint vision for a robust and secure future in aerospace.”

Boeing’s defense focus at the show will include the T-7A, F-15EX, CH-47F, KC-46 and Insitu ScanEagle. The company’s commercial focus will include the 777X, 787 and 737 MAX. Boeing customer aircraft on static display will include a U.S. Air Force F-15, a Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA, and Qatari Emiri Air Force AH-64E. On the commercial side, Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir will display its 787-9 Dreamliner.

Boeing will also highlight its comprehensive Boeing Global Services portfolio, which includes sustainment, modifications, modernization, upgrades, training, and maintenance services, many of which are currently deployed to support governments across the region.

"For over four decades, Boeing has proudly supported the Egyptian Air Force in strengthening its defense capabilities,” said Kirk Schultz, regional director, International Business Development, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “From the early acquisition of the F-4 Phantom II fighter to the recent contract for CH-47F Chinooks, our partnership has evolved to meet the needs of Egypt's armed forces.”

Boeing's defense sector partnership with Egypt began in 1979, when the Egyptian Air Force introduced the F-4 Phantom II fighter. Today, Egypt operates AH-64D Apache and CH-47D Chinook helicopters, which are critical to both defense and humanitarian missions. In early 2023, Boeing was awarded a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force, enhancing its heavy-lift helicopter capabilities.

“Boeing continues to build upon our 55-year relationship with Egypt,” said Omar Arekat, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Vice President for Middle East. “The commercial market in Egypt holds immense significance for Boeing, as it represents not only a thriving economy but also a gateway to connect people and businesses across the region. Boeing continues to partner with Egypt to build a sustainable aviation ecosystem.”

Boeing’s long-standing relationship with Egypt’s commercial sector dates back to 1966, when EgyptAir placed its first order for three Boeing 707s. The airline currently operates 41 Boeing airplanes, including seven 787-9 Dreamliners, six 777-300ERs and one of the region's largest 737-800 fleets. EgyptAir's recent commitment to lease 18 new Boeing 737-8 airplanes was announced at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, underscoring the airline's confidence in Boeing's advanced technology and reliability.

