RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — Boeing has launched 'Pick Up Your Wings and Fly,' an Instagram community designed to inspire young women in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East to explore opportunities in the aerospace industry. The initiative was unveiled during a special launch event held at Alfaisal University in Riyadh, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in empowering women and fostering innovation in STEM fields.

The platform features female role models from the region’s aerospace industry sharing their personal and professional journeys. Their stories will help raise awareness of the many career paths the industry has to offer and will provide practical advice for young female graduates to make informed career choices.

Asaad AlJomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia, said: "We are proud to launch this initiative in Saudi Arabia, a nation at the forefront of empowering women and championing their role in innovation across industries. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 promotes women’s leadership and economic empowerment, and through this platform, we aim to inspire young women in the Kingdom and across the Middle East to pursue careers in aerospace. Boeing remains committed to fostering gender diversity and supporting the next generation of female leaders in STEM."

About Pick Up Your Wings and Fly

‘Pick Up Your Wings and Fly’ is a new Instagram community by women in aerospace, dedicated to inspiring and encouraging more women to pursue lifelong careers in the industry.

Powered by Boeing, the community features female role models of various professions from the Middle East ern aerospace sector, who share their personal and professional journeys. Their By sharing stories that resonate with young female students, the initiative aims to raise raising awareness of the countless multiple career paths in aerospace, and offering offer practical advice for students to make informed career choices.

Follow and support @pickupyourwings. To be featured or to nominate a role model send us a DM on Instagram

Contact

Zaina Alhejin

Boeing Communications

zaina.alhejin@boeing.com