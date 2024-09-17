Over 70% of projected deliveries will be single-aisle airplanes

GAUTENG, South Africa — As Africa’s young and growing population seeks new opportunities to travel, the region’s commercial airplane fleet is projected to more than double by 2043, according to Boeing’s [NYSE: BA] 2024 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO). Deliveries of more than 800 new single-aisle jets will account for most of this growth, as predicted by the company’s long-term demand forecast for commercial airplanes and services.

According to the CMO, passenger air traffic in Africa will increase 6.4% annually ─ more than tripling the region’s air traffic by 2043. This growth rate ranks Africa as the third highest among the ten regions tracked by Boeing.

“As demand for air travel rises, African airlines will need more single-aisle airplanes to efficiently serve many routes in the continent’s largest aviation markets, including Europe, the Middle East and within Africa," said Shahab Matin, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa. “This growth will build on Boeing’s nearly eight decades of partnership with African carriers, as more than 60 airlines currently operate around 500 Boeing airplanes.”

Through 2043, the Africa CMO also forecasts:

82% of deliveries will be for growth – the highest percentage of any region in the world.

Africa’s freighter fleet will triple to support the region’s export markets and growing e-commerce.

Aviation services across the continent will see 5.7% average annual growth as the fleet more than doubles.

Africa’s operators will need to hire and train 76,000 new pilots, maintenance technicians and cabin crew – tripling the region’s active personnel.

New deliveries (2024-2043) Regional 65 Single Aisle 830 Widebody 260 Freighter 15 Total 1,170

Boeing has published the CMO annually since 1961. As the longest-running forecast of its kind, the CMO is regarded as the most comprehensive analysis of the commercial aviation industry. The complete outlook is available at: boeing.com/cmo.

