The solution is safe for cats from eight weeks of age in addition to pregnant and lactating cats.

The solution aims to ensure convenience for veterinarians, while ensuring cat owner compliance and broad-spectrum protection for cats against parasites

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a breakthrough monthly parasiticide solution for cats in the UAE, to ensure convenient and comprehensive protection for cats and cat owners.

The solution combines esafoxolaner for fleas and ticks, and eprinomectin and praziquantel for internal parasites, delivering a broad-spectrum of protection against fleas, ticks, mites, worms, and other parasites. The solution is safe for cats from eight weeks of age in addition to pregnant and lactating cats and provides a one and done solution, ensuring convenience for veterinarians, cat owners and cats alike.

During the launch event, which took place on 30 September in the presence of over 100 veterinarians from the UAE and beyond, Dr. Remo Lobetti, President of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and a renowned expert in small animal medicine, spoke about the significant health risks that parasites pose to cats. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive protection, stating, “Feline parasites can cause a variety of health issues, ranging from mild skin irritations to serious diseases that affect multiple organs. While fleas are the most common parasite in cats, there are many other internal parasites that go unnoticed but pose severe health risks. The new solution by Boehringer Ingelheim is a groundbreaking solution addressing not just the visible signs but also the hidden threats, offering cats all-round protection. It’s an innovative step forward in parasite control, providing much needed peace of mind for veterinarians and cat owners.”

Gurkan Ulusoy, Head of Animal Health, Near East and UAE, at Boehringer Ingelheim, said, “Contrary to popular belief, parasites are not limited to cats allowed outdoors. They can be found in dirt, indoor and outdoor plants, shoes, and other animals. One of the main challenges in treating cats, particularly here in the UAE, is ensuring that the treatment process is stress-free and convenient for both pets and time-pressed owners. With the hot climate in the region, cats face especially high risk exposure to a range of parasites year-round, not just during specific seasons. Boehringer Ingelheim has addressed these concerns by offering a topical application that is easy to administer and provides comprehensive protection. The convenience of the solution has the potential to create better compliance from pet owners, ensuring domesticated cats remain protected”

The new solution by Boehringer Ingelheim is available by veterinarian prescription in the UAE, providing a trusted solution for all cat owners to protect their pets against parasites. With its advanced formula and convenient administration, the product represents a significant advancement in feline healthcare. Cat owners are encouraged to consult their trusted veterinarians for more information on the various parasites and their treatment.

The launch of the new solution is testament to Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to animal health through detection, prevention, and treatment and adds to the company’s wide-ranging animal health portfolio containing some of the most respected and widely used vaccines, parasiticides and therapeutics products. Over the past several decades, the global pharmaceutical leader has transformed the lives of animals and the people who care for them to help ensure no animal suffers from a preventable disease.

-Ends-

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ilda Naccour

Manager, Communications and Corporate Affairs

Boehringer Ingelheim

Email: ilda.naccour@boehringer-ingelheim.com