In IMETA, the company received the Top Employer award in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fourth year consecutively, the third time in the United Arab Emirates, the second time in India and the first time in Turkiye.

High scores in development and steering practices reflect how individual growth contributes to Boehringer Ingelheim’s purpose.

Benefits focused on employee wellbeing continue to stand out.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The Top Employers Institute awarded Boehringer Ingelheim its first regional “Top Employer” certification, where each of its offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and India were recognized as Top Employers. This recognition included a dedicated “Top Employer Middle East” certification as well. This achievement reflects the impact of the comprehensive learning and development support to create a career that is challenging and rewarding at Boehringer.

Boehringer’s employer offerings received particularly high scores in the “Develop” and “Steer” categories pointing out a link between individual development and the company purpose of transforming lives for generations. The internal Boehringer Ingelheim University is a key element in this. It includes a state-of-the-art virtual campus in line with international standards where learning content is accessible to all 53,000 employees worldwide at any time, and on any device. Since its launch in October 2023, more than 22,000 employees have elevated their professional development through the learning experience platform.

Christoph Raab, Head of Finance and Interim Regional Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim commented on the importance of culture and said: “Upholding our cultural framework is at the heart of how we operate. As we grow in the region, we remain driven by a desire to serve humankind which begins with developing and supporting our people first. Our approach will always be rooted in nurturing a diverse and collaborative environment for our employees so we can innovate and drive better results in the IMETA region and beyond.”

Aylin Dodanli, Head of Human Resources for India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region at Boehringer Ingelheim said: “Our purpose of transforming lives for generations is fueled by our people. It is in our company’s DNA to prioritize continuous learning and development while consistently identifying areas of improvement. The Top Employer certification in the region is a testament to our commitment of empowering employees to steer their own careers and by championing their talent and ambition, we are confident that we can create more positive impact and improve the health of millions across the region.”

Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in multiple countries and regions for the past ten years. This year, it earned a Global Top Employer certification for the fourth year in a row and will receive the award in a total of 30 countries. Its regional certifications grew to four awards. The regional recognitions as top employer in the Middle East will be complemented with awards in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.