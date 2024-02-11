Patients in Saudi Arabia will be able to access one of Boehringer Ingelheim‘s prominent type 2 diabetes medicines, manufactured by Alpha Pharma in Saudi Arabia

Boehringer Ingelheim is driving localization capacities with robust partnerships in alignment with Vision 2030

Knowledge and technology transfers are paramount to Boehringer Ingelheim’s expansion in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announced today the successful transfer of manufacturing operations of one of its innovative medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to Alpha Pharma in Saudi Arabia. This announcement follows Boehringer’s 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment, focusing on boosting cooperation in pharmaceutical localization and knowledge transfer to enhance the health of communities in the Kingdom. The collaboration with the leading Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer, Alpha Pharma, aims to combat type 2 diabetes in the Kingdom and is fully aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 pillars. The announcement was formalized through a signing ceremony that took place in Jeddah with the presence of key representatives from the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and National center for Industrial development, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, in addition to leadership figures from Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The medicine is used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As a research-driven company that believes in partnering for success, this collaboration reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to patient-centricity in Saudi Arabia where it takes a holistic view of the broader therapeutic needs in the field of interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes. The partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and Alpha pharma underscores the crucial role of a collaborative approach in improving treatment outcomes for patients and contributing to a healthier community.

Waleed Mashak, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim said, “Today marks a momentous occasion for both our company and Alpha Pharma as we stride forward in our journey of improving human health across the Kingdom. Aligned with Vision 2030 and Boehringer Ingelhiem’s objectives, today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to drive focused investments towards local manufacturing and bring cutting-edge medications to Saudi patients.” Mashak added: “transfering the production of our treatment to Saudi Arabia also means integrating Saudi talent further into the pharmaceutical industry, driving greater impact and building on our belief of partnerning for success.”

Shaikh Yaser Al Naghi, Chairman of Alpha Pharma and Group CEO of Cigalah Healthcare said, “I am proud of the collabration that Alpha Pharma has established with Boehringer Ingelheim. Localizing the manufacturing of an innovative medication by a leading global pharmaceutical firm marks an important milestone in our commimtent to advancing healthcare accessibility in Saudi Arabia. By bringing the type 2 diabetes medication directly to patients in Saudi Arabia, we reinforce our dedication to improving health outcomes in the Kingdom.”

Saleh Al-Khabti, Deputy Minister of Investment Transactions at the Ministry of Investment, said, “We are pleased to witness the collabartion between Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim, symbolizing a journey of self-sufficieny and a more diversified economy in Saudi Arabia. This localization effort aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030. ” Al-Khabti added: “We recognize the vital role of such partnerships in advancing the healthcare sector and fostering continuous transformation within the Kingdom.”

Dr. Raed Al-Soweid, Vice President of the National Industrial Development Center for Drug and Biotechnology Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, said, “The commitment demonstrated by Alpha Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim underscores the significance of localizing healthcare production in the kingdom, contributing to the advancement of technological and pharmaceutical capabilities. This effort signifies a shared dedication to elevating manufacturing standards, ensuring excellence, and adhering to international best practices in the production of essential treatments for our communities.”

Ashraf Al Qrein, Head of the Medical Devices and Supplies Sector from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, said, “Today’s announcement extends far beyond localized production efforts; it reflects vast potential in empowering the local healthcare ecosystem. By investing in the development of local expertise, we are able to collectively contribute to the long-term growth of the pharmaceutical sector, and more importantly, enhance our ability to meet the unique healthcare needs of the Saudi population.”

Boehringer Ingelheim’s presence in Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1970s. As a research-driven company that develops breakthrough therapies to transform lives, the company is steadfast in its mission to build on its legacy and s Providing support in the field of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Alpha Pharma

Alpha Pharma, established in 2017 as one of the leading branded-generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in Saudi Arabia with a strong focus on quality affordable medicines. The company caters to the healthcare needs in several markets across the MENA region and is committed to upholding the highest manufacturing standards and quality ensuring the safety of patients. Alpha Pharma’s world-class manufacturing plant has the capacity to produce up to 900 Million tablets, and capsules and 33 million bottles of syrups and suspensions per year. Alpha Pharma is a part of the Cigalah Healthcare Group, one of the largest healthcare distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit our website: www.alphapharma.com.sa