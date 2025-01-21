Riffa, Kingdom of Bahrain: Body Works, the leading accident repair and body modification facility in the Kingdom, has recently signed a deal to become the authorised and exclusive distributor of Binotto product range in Bahrain. Binotto is a world leading group involved in the manufacture of hydraulic cylinders and systems for tipping solutions, from light, to the heaviest duties.

Marking a valuable addition to the specialised services and products offered by Body Works, the new partnership will provide local and neighbouring clients with complete, reliable, and top-quality hydraulic systems. These include front-end and under-body telescopic cylinders, wet kits, oil tanks, pumps, PTOs, valves, and more. All products work in compliance with the Highest International Quality Standard (ISO 9001) to satisfy various market needs in transportation, construction, and heavy-duty mining industry.

Body Works will offer the Binotto range with installation, service and maintenance of the products, ensuring consistent provision of after-sales services and technical support that guarantee durability. This confirms Body Works’ continuous endeavour to maintain its position as a top facility in the field of automotive body modification in Bahrain.

Mr. Khalid Hamid Alzayani, Managing Director of Body Works, commented on the occasion, "We are proud to have been chosen as the sole distributor of Binotto in the Kingdom, affirming our position as the foremost body modification facility in Bahrain. We anticipate the expansion of our offered products and services in a manner supporting the operational needs of a diverse client base."

For his part, Mr. Marco Simioni, Binotto Area Sales Manager stated, "We are pleased to conclude this deal with Body Works and have the utmost confidence in a fruitful partnership that furthers mutual interest. We are assured in our choice of distributer and look forward to supplying our product line to the Bahraini market and boosting our regional presence.”

Binotto Group is based in Italy and operates 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants worldwide. With over 65 years in the market, Binotto serves more than 150 countries across the globe with subsidiaries, authorised dealers, and specialised workshops.

Body Works was launched in 2015 to become the first industrial project of its kind and scale. It provides higher standards of repair and modification and excellent services for customer satisfaction. Body Works sets itself apart from its competitors by offering the best quality and warranty for its products, while promising the best finish through a completely machine-tooled process.

For more information, visit Body Works on Almoaskar Road, Riffa. For quotes and appointments, visit www.bodyworks.com.bh or call/Whatsapp +973 17705000.

About Body Works:

