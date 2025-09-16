Riffa, Kingdom of Bahrain: Body Works, the leading accident repair and body modification facility in the Kingdom, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with NDL, a globally recognised manufacturer of hydraulic mechanical solutions for cargo and passenger transportation. This collaboration falls within Body Works’ ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive services and products to clients across various industries.

NDL has been at the forefront of hydraulic mechanical equipment development for over 43 years. Through this exclusive partnership, Body Works will become the authorised distributor of NDL Tail Lifts in Bahrain, giving customers access to top-tier hydraulic lift solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety. This will entail a full spectrum of services inclusing installation, maintenance, and after-sales support, ensuring long-term durability and optimal performance for customers across transportation, construction, and heavy-duty industries.

Mr. Khalid Hamid Alzayani, Managing Director of Body Works, commented on the occasion, "We are delighted to pair with NDL to bring their innovative Tail Lift to Bahrain. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering the best quality products and services, enabling us to support our clients’ operational needs and strengthen our position as Bahrain’s leading automotive modification facility."

Mr. Necati Dündar, Founder of NDL, added, " We are immensely pleased to sign this partnership and look forward to supplying the Bahraini market with reliable, advanced hydraulic solutions. We are confident that our collaboration with Body Works will be mutually beneficial and allow us to expand our regional presence."

Body Works, the accident repair and body modification facility is a subsidiary of Alzayani Invistments. offers high quality and matchless manufacturing and fabrication services catered to different types of commercial vehicles.

Launched in 2015, the facility is the first industrial project of its kind and scale, and provides higher standards of repair and modification and excellent services for customer satisfaction. Body Works is staffed with the most skilled and competent technicians, committed to delivering nothing but the best results to customers.