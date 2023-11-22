Gender balance is key: 80% of new recruits were Emirati women;

Most Emirati hires were for leadership roles.

Sharjah: The majority of new employees who joined American University of Sharjah in 2023 were UAE citizens, and most of them women, AUS President Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has announced to the university Board of Trustees.

The 93% surge in local hires in just seven months is a result of Sheikha Bodour’s Emiratisation strategy, instigated in April 2023 in concert with the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources. In addition, 80% of the new recruits were female, taking the university closer to the gender balance it aims to implement across the workforce.

Sheikha Bodour said: ‘We can be proud of this dramatic improvement in such a short time, especially as the majority of the new Emirati recruits have been for leadership positions. Emiratisation’s goal is to discover and nurture homegrown talent and to enhance UAE’s workforce self-sufficiency. I’m very proud that many roles have been filled by highly qualified Emirati women who can build fulfilling careers in the country they call home. My vision is to create a virtuous circle of skills development that will benefit the university, the economy, and Emirati society at large.’

The new hires were integrated into a broad range of university functions and departments, including but not limited to finance, human resources, IT, student affairs and a variety of student services.

At its fall meeting, the AUS Board of Trustees discussed ways to build on the swift recent gains by balancing international recruitment with maximizing opportunities for UAE citizens. The AUS leadership recognizes the value of its whole workforce, whose internationality is an important factor in the university’s development and success.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has also stressed that Emiratisation at AUS is not box-ticking, but a sincere attempt to benefit and boost UAE’s socio-economic profile. AUS is committed to building a sense of ownership and belonging, as well as national pride among Emiratis of all ages.