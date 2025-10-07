Maryam Island: Achieved a 99% sell-out reflecting strong investor demand.

Kalba Waterfront Mall: Progress on leasing retail spaces already aiming to boost tenant diversity and tourism in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

The financial performance highlighted Sharjah’s appeal to global investors and professionals, driven by operational efficiency and strategic projects.

Sharjah: Reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), chaired a high-level board meeting of Eagle Hills Sharjah Development LLC, the joint venture between Shurooq and Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills.

The board reviewed key milestones across flagship projects, including the near sell-out of Maryam Island with 99% of units sold, and strong leasing momentum at Kalba Waterfront Mall. The discussions also highlighted solid performance during the year of 2025.

The meeting brought together prominent board members and senior executives including H.E. Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Hisham Ibrahim, Group CEO of Eagle Hills. The agenda focused on financial strategy, project delivery, and a shared vision to advance impactful and sustainable urban development.

Project highlights: Maryam Island and Kalba Waterfront Mall

A focal point of the agenda was regarding updates on the flagship developments under their partnership, showcasing tangible progress and market momentum. This included a review of Maryam Island’s strong sales performance, Sharjah’s premier mixed-use waterfront development, with over 3,000 diverse units and more than 1,200 already handed over.

This near sell-out of the joint development reflects investor confidence and demand, driven by the strategic location, luxury amenities, and a notable increase in value, signaling strong capital appreciation. Demand for key developments within the project exemplify the project’s market resonance.

Construction progress was also reviewed, highlighting steady advancement across completed phases and ongoing developments, with work continuing towards phased handovers in line with the partnership’s broader vision.

Meanwhile, Kalba Waterfront Mall, Sharjah’s largest retail and leisure development in the Eastern Region, reported encouraging leasing activity, with a majority of its leasable area either operational or under fit-out. Residing along Kalba’s picturesque shoreline, the destination features 80 units, diverse indoor and outdoor dining experiences, and a 1,600 square metre children’s play area. The project has been instrumental in driving footfall, supporting entrepreneurship, and offering new employment and tourism opportunities in Kalba.

Financial performance and forward momentum

The meeting also included a detailed overview of the joint venture’s overall financial performance for 2025. Presentations highlighted key performance indicators, sales volumes, and operational efficiencies that have contributed to the partnership’s continued success. The performance of this year builds upon the previous achievements showing a consistency through delivered projects that merge local expertise with global standards.

The meeting concluded with a forward-looking resolve to prioritise innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement across all projects, and as Sharjah continues to chart its course as a global investment destination, such strategic dialogues underscore the emirate’s efforts towards excellence and inclusive growth.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-9dj2JCcyJQ