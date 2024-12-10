PHOTO
Key points:
- BNY, a global financial services company, has today announced the appointment of Madiha Sattar as Managing Director and Growth Ventures Partner, in a global role based in the UAE.
- In this newly created role, Sattar joins the leadership team of BNY’s Growth Ventures business, which harnesses the company’s scaled platforms to build new businesses that sit at the intersection of technology, data, and investment solutions. Last year, BNY invested in Abu Dhabi-based financial technology company, Alpheya, which is developing an end-to-end wealth management platform that meets the growing needs of wealth and asset managers in the Middle East.
- As Growth Ventures Partner, Sattar will play a strategic role working with clients in the region to build and invest in regional and global opportunities across financial-markets data and analytics, wealth technology, and alternative-assets data and distribution.
- With over 20 years’ industry experience across operating and strategy roles, Sattar joins BNY from Careem, the MENA region’s largest tech exit, where she built and led several new businesses including B2B and B2C fintech. Prior to that, Madiha spent time at JPMorgan Chase and McKinsey & Company in New York. As a Dubai Future Fellow, Sattar is one of 25 experts selected by the Dubai leadership to advise on sectors relevant to its future.
- BNY has been operating in the UAE for over 26 years and was recently granted a category 4 license by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority enabling the company to expand its range of solutions offered to clients within the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and continue supporting the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s capital markets landscape.
Akash Shah, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Growth Ventures at BNY, said, “As a leading provider of financial markets data, analytics, and technology, BNY is focused on building the market infrastructure of the future. We are excited to welcome Madiha, who brings deep experience to the business and will play a strategic role as we accelerate the GCC’s ambitions to become a global centre of technology and financial services.”