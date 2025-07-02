Dubai, UAE – In a strategic move that reflects precision, pedigree, and performance, BNW Developments has officially signed MAN Construction (a subsidiary of the Masah Group) as the principal construction partner for Aqua Arc, its iconic waterfront project set to redefine ultra‑luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah. Aqua Arc marks the beginning of what promises to be a long‑term collaboration between the two powerhouse firms, with more landmark projects already in the pipeline.

This collaboration brings together two industry titans: BNW, the region’s fastest‑growing private developer with a bold AED 22+ billion portfolio, and MAN Construction/Masah, a Class A contracting giant renowned across the GCC for its turnkey capabilities. The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished leadership from both sides, underscoring the strategic weight of the alliance. Representing Masah and its subsidiaries were Mr. Mohammed Nayeem (Chairman, Masah Holdings & MAN Constructions, Dubai), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Alhabib (Vice Chairman, Masah Construction & Alpha Metals), Mr. Althaf Kazi (CEO & Managing Partner, MAN Specialized Contracting, UAE), Mr. Mirza Naseem Beg (CEO & Managing Partner, Alpha Metals, Saudi Arabia & UAE), and Mr. Mohammed Misbah (Advisor to the Chairman). From the BNW Developments side, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal (Chairman & Founder) and Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi (Managing Director & Co-founder) were present, each playing a pivotal role in bringing this illustrious partnership to fruition.

Founded on values of technical integrity and delivery at scale, Masah has delivered some of the GCC's most ambitious constructions, from Ajdan Rise to major healthcare assets like Sulaiman Al Habib Hospitals and Almoosa Specialist Hospitals. Their excellence extends to award-winning marine and aviation infrastructure, including the Red Sea Global Terminal at the Red Sea International Airport.

At the heart of this powerhouse lies Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib, one of the most influential figures in the region’s healthcare and infrastructure ecosystem. His vision, discipline, and expansive legacy have set unmatched standards for quality across industries. His son, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Alhabib, continues to carry that mantle forward, playing a key role in bridging prominent international partnerships.

The group’s Chairman, Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, was recently named among the top 25 in Construction Week Middle East’s Power 150 list, with MAN Construction being recognised as a Tier 1 Contracting Company. His leadership has consistently aligned innovation with impact, earning the group accolades across healthcare, hospitality, residential, and aviation sectors.

"Partnering with BNW Developments for Aqua Arc is a proud milestone for Masah. We see this as a symbol of a shared vision to create landmark communities that reflect global standards and regional character. Aqua Arc, with its distinct architecture and scale, is exactly the kind of challenge Masah was built for."

- Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, Chairman of Masah holdings and MAN constructions.

Aqua Arc, nestled on the pristine coast of Al Marjan Island, is among BNW’s most anticipated ventures, an architectural ode to elegance, functionality, and sea-facing serenity. With MAN onboard, the execution enters a new realm of confidence and capability.

“At BNW, we’ve always believed that design vision means little without executional brilliance. The appointment of Masah is a critical step in our mission to deliver not just residences, but reference points in global luxury living. Masah’s track record in constructing technically demanding projects, their commitment to timelines, and their engineering depth made them a natural fit. Aqua Arc is a signature BNW development, it demands nothing short of mastery, and with Masah, we’re confident that’s exactly what we’ll achieve,” shared Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, BNW Developments

“Masah isn’t just a contractor, they’re craftsmen of scale. What sets them apart is their consistency in delivering landmark projects that marry innovation with precision. Aqua Arc is an example of BNW’s unwavering intent to reshape Ras Al Khaimah’s skyline with substance and soul. For us, every partnership is about shared values. Masah’s professionalism, structural command, and transparent process align seamlessly with our own ethos of trust, ambition, and long-term value creation,” added Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director & Co-Founder, BNW Developments

As the largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW continues to lead with intent, scale, and an investor-first focus. The collaboration with a group of Masah’s calibre, reinforced by the institutional credibility of the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib legacy, marks a significant inflection point in BNW’s regional trajectory. Beyond the immediate commencement of Aqua Arc, this partnership strengthens BNW’s operational depth, governance alignment, and cross-border reliability, key enablers for sustainable expansion into new markets. Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-founder of BNW Developments, also hinted at the brand’s imminent expansion into Saudi Arabia in 2026, marking the next frontier in its regional growth story.

With the goodwill and strategic capital this alliance brings, BNW is well-positioned to establish a meaningful footprint in one of the most competitive real estate landscapes in the Middle East.

About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is a premier real estate company specializing in luxury projects across the UAE. Renowned for its innovative designs and exceptional quality, the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry with visionary leadership and groundbreaking initiatives.

Website: https://bnw.ae/en

About Sandstone Media

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/