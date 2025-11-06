Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia : Bnoon, part of Global Fertility, and Almoosa Health signed a strategic agreement at the Saudi Global Health Exhibition 2025 to expand fertility services across the Eastern Province, starting with a state-of-the-art IVF clinic located in Almoosa Specialist Hospital in Al-Ahsa. The agreement was signed by Majd Abu Zant, CEO & Managing Director of Global Fertility and Dr. Malek Almoosa, CEO of Almoosa Health. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to drive innovation in healthcare and deliver services that meet the evolving needs of Saudi Arabi’s communities.

This strategic transaction marks Bnoon’s fourth major milestone in Saudi Arabia this year following the acquisition of fertility centers in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Under the agreement, Bnoon will operate and manage the existing fertility clinic at Almoosa Specialist Hospital in addition to two new planned facilities in Al Hfouf and Khobar. The new facility at Almoosa Specialist Hospital will be branded as Bnoon and is expected to double the number of IVF treatments in the coming 2 years, becoming the largest fertility provider in Al-Ahsa.

“Access, safety, and outcomes are the pillars of this partnership,” said Majd Abu Zant. “The Eastern Province has been one of our priority areas for investment and expansion. By combining Bnoon’s clinical expertise and advanced treatment protocols in fertility care with Almoosa’s hospital infrastructure and legacy, we will shorten time-to-care and raise the bar for fertility and women’s health in the Eastern Province. Studies estimate that up to 19 % of couples face infertility in Saudi Arabia —broadly consistent with the ~1 in 6 couples seen globally. With this partnership, we will continue to rapidly expand our network while introducing cutting-edge technologies faster, enhancing clinical outcomes, and making fertility care more accessible across the Kingdom.”

“At Almoosa, we are committed to providing specialized, patient-centred care that meets the highest international standards. Partnering with Bnoon allows us to integrate world-class fertility expertise within our ecosystem; enabling patients in the Eastern Province and surrounding communities to access leading reproductive technologies without having to travel outside the region. The partnership is fully aligned with our vision to expand our centres of excellence and strengthen women’s health services. Our model of collaboration will enhance outcomes, accelerate access, and deliver services at the highest standards in reproductive care,” said Dr. Malek Almoosa.

With this new transaction, Bnoon has expanded its capacity and reach making it the largest stand-alone provider of assisted reproductive services in the Kingdom. Moreover, a 3,800-square-meter flagship facility is currently under construction in the northern part of Riyadh and is scheduled to open early 2026, offering advanced fertility and reproductive genetics services, as part of its holistic women’s health offering.

About Almoosa Health

Almoosa Health is a leading health care provider in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Since opening the first private hospital in Al-Ahsa in 1996, the group has grown into a network of leading healthcare facilities recognized globally for their excellence in quality, safety, and patient experience. With ongoing investment in digital health technologies, Almoosa Health remains committed to delivering patient-centered care at every level.

For more information about Almoosa Health, visit www.almoosahealthgroup.org

About Bnoon

Bnoon, part of the Global Fertility, is one of the fastest growing fertility and women’s health networks in the Middle East. With state-of-the-art centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Ahsa, Bnoon is considered the largest stand-alone provider of assisted reproductive services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, performing over 5,000 IVF cycles annually with clinical outcomes on par with international success rates. Backed by significant institutional investment, the network is expanding into Khobar, Abha, and additional locations as part of its strategic regional growth plan and is currently establishing a new 3,800 sqm flagship facility in North Riyadh (opening early 2026). Powered by advanced IVF laboratories, globally benchmarked clinical protocols, strategic collaborations, and a multidisciplinary team of experts and IVF consultants, Bnoon offers comprehensive, outcomes-driven fertility and reproductive genetics services, besides its offering for holistic care for women and men. With a focus on innovation, research, and accessibility, Bnoon is transforming the future of fertility care in the MENA region, driving clinical excellence, scalability, and long-term value.

For more information about Bnoon, visit www.bnoon.sa