Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BNI UAE, the world’s largest business networking and referral organization, is thrilled to announce its continued growth, having reached over 1000 members. This significant milestone marks nearly two decades of dedicated commitment to empowering SMEs and fostering an entrepreneurial culture in the UAE.

Over the course of 18 years, BNI UAE has cultivated a thriving community of members whose combined efforts have generated business worth over AED 2.6 billion from over 400,000 referrals. Presently, the organization operates through 23 strategically connected BNI chapters across the region. The growth trajectory reflects BNI UAE’s dedication to providing robust platforms for professionals to establish invaluable business connections, blend innovation with referrals and contribute to the transformation of the UAE economy.

Speaking about this, Bijay Rajnikant Shah, the BNI National Director for UAE, said, “For nearly two decades, BNI has been committed to unlocking the potential of SMEs, fueling innovation, and creating a conducive business environment. We are proud to have reached over 1,000 members who have played a pivotal role in this journey. Our focus remains on providing entrepreneurs and business owners with opportunities to stay at the forefront of their industries through meaningful connections and collaborative endeavors.”

Mr. Shah envisions expanding the BNI community in the UAE to surpass 2000 members, while actively engaging a growing number of young entrepreneurs in the upcoming years.

He said, “Our goal is to foster a dynamic and inclusive network where both seasoned professionals and aspiring young entrepreneurs can thrive together, creating a vibrant ecosystem for business growth.”

BNI, with its “Givers Gain” philosophy, provides members with a dedicated sales team. Every business and entrepreneur want more sales and BNI helps by connecting people and sharing valuable business contacts.

BNI Worldwide is a 38-year-old networking organization, that restricts each chapter to a single representative per trade or profession. With members across 79 countries and 300+ professions, BNI has assisted over 312,000 members globally through the referral business.

