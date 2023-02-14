BMW presents the extensively updated new editions of its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the luxury segment. The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 emphasise their inherent poise and assurance with detailed design revisions and additions to their standard specification.

The update will provide the BMW X5 with everything it needs to maintain worldwide market leadership in its segment and enable the BMW X6 to secure its position as number one ahead of competitors from other premium German manufacturers. The two models will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA, the competence centre for BMW X models, and their global launch gets underway in April 2023.

The new BMW X5: slim headlights, illuminated BMW kidney grille.

The inclusion of the xLine design elements as standard gives the BMW X5 significantly greater presence and visual robustness. Its front end is shaped by the fresh interpretation of the hallmark BMW headlights and kidney grille. The new headlight units now have a 35-millimetre slimmer outline. Their arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements point outwards and also serve as turn signal indicators. Matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam, plus M Shadowline lights, are included on the options list.

The BMW kidney Iconic Glow is now offered as an option for the six-cylinder variants of the new BMW X5, and its cascade lighting creates an extremely eye-catching and brand-typical look. The vertical air curtains and the lower air intake, complete with decorative trim detail in Pearl-effect Chrome and triangular apertures in its outer areas, also contribute to the cutting-edge aura.

The precisely updated design of the BMW X5 also spans newly designed air breathers in the front side panels and the standard inclusion of Exterior Line Satin Aluminium trim and roof rails in Satin Aluminium. The sculptural fibre-optic light guide elements for the rear lights and brake lights now have particularly striking contouring. The L shape familiar from other BMW models is reflected horizontally, creating a consistently illuminated X motif within the rear lights.

The new BMW X6: M Sport package now standard.

The new BMW X6 also has slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements. As before, the BMW kidney Iconic Glow is offered as an option for the six-cylinder models. The dynamic character of the new BMW X6 is highlighted even more intently with the now standard M Sport package.

Playing a key role here is the octagonal front-end signature below the BMW kidney grille, with its striking side apertures and generous use of black surfaces. In addition, the three-dimensional sculpting of the front apron underscores the car’s width and brawny stature.

M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trim are also part of the M Sport package. The rear apron of the SAC has an insert in Dark Shadow, while the new exhaust tailpipe trims are trapezoidal in shape.

Range-topping models with distinctive design features; M Sport package Pro makes its debut.

The M Sport package is available as an option for the new BMW X5 to convey the feeling of exclusive dynamism, as it does as standard in the design of the new BMW X6. They include double bars and an M logo for the BMW kidney grille, M exterior mirror caps in Black high-gloss, exhaust system tailpipe trim in the hallmark M quad-pipe style.

All model variants are now available with the M Sport package Pro. New additions for all models are Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and around 40 BMW Individual special paint finishes.

Modern cockpit design with all-digital BMW Curved Display.

Digital technology is the guiding force behind the advances brought to the interior of the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6. The integration of BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive control/operation system also heralds the arrival of the BMW Curved Display in the Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé.

It is made up of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches – both located behind a single glass surface. The touch control functionality of the control display has brought about a significant reduction in the number of buttons and switches in favour of digital control for numerous functions. The innovative cockpit and associated updates to the instrument panel bring a particularly progressive feel to the modern premium ambience.

Standard specification for both models now includes an instrument panel with surfacing in leather-like Sensafin and an elegantly curving trim element in fine wood. Another new feature is the ambient light bar with highly effective LED backlighting integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area. The relevant model lettering – “X5” or “X6” – is added to the light bar’s graphic; in the two flagship models it displays the M logo. The control panel on the centre console includes additional touch-sensitive surfaces and a newly designed gear selector lever.

Comfort seats for the driver and front passenger can be specified as an alternative to the standard sport seats with Sensafin surfaces. Also available as an option are BMW Individual Merino extended leather upholstery, BMW Individual full Merino leather upholstery, active seat ventilation and a massage function.

Among the other highlights of the options list are the new Comfort Package with panel heating and a “thermo” function for the cup holders, the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof illuminated by LED units, glass applications for selected controls, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the newly designed Travel & Comfort System.

New engines, new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and systematic electrification.

The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 can both be ordered with the choice of an eight-cylinder petrol engine, and a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine – each from the latest generation of power units. All of the engines now link up with the likewise new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, complete with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. They send their power to the road – or indeed unpaved surfaces, as the need arises – via the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

New V8 petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology.

Credit for the elite sporting prowess of the two range-topping models goes to a new 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, derived from the power units in high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. M TwinPower Turbo technology and a cross-bank exhaust manifold imbue the 390 kW/530 hp engine, which generates peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), with impressively accomplished performance characteristics.

Sophisticated chassis technology underpins sporting ability and long-distance comfort.

Fitting adaptive suspension as standard, modifying the anti-roll bars in response to changes in weight distribution and strengthening them accordingly gives the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 their signature blend of sporting versatility and excellent long-distance comfort. Adaptive M suspension, which comes as standard on both the range-topping models as well as the other variants of the new BMW X6, provides a particularly firm connection to the body. Adaptive two-axle air suspension and the xOffroad package are offered as options. The range-topping models are equipped as standard with Integral Active Steering. This is available as an option for all other models or as part of the adaptive M suspension Professional, which also includes an M Sport differential and an active roll stabilisation system.

The integrated braking system is another element of the advanced chassis technology at work here. And standard specification also includes 19-inch light-alloy wheels for the new BMW X5, 20-inch items for the new BMW X6 and 21-inch wheels for the range-topping variant of each model. Light-alloy wheels up to 22 inches in size can be specified as an option.

Additional systems for automated driving and parking.

Comfort and safety in the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 can be taken to another new level with a significantly expanded selection of automated driving and parking systems. Updates include enhanced capabilities for the standard front-collision warning system, which can now also reduce the risk of a collision with cyclists, pedestrians or oncoming traffic when turning off a road. Among the options now available are automatic Speed Limit Assist, exit warning, Active Navigation, route speed control, traffic light recognition (depending on the market), Emergency Stop Assistant, Lane Change Assistant and Merging Assistant.

As well as the Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant, the standard Parking Assistant now also comprises the drive-off monitoring and Trailer Assistant functions. And the new, optional Parking Assistant Professional enables automated parking into and out of spaces and complete manoeuvres over a distance of up to 200 metres to be controlled from outside the car using the My BMW App on an Apple iPhone.

-Ends-

About The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

For media inquires, please contact:

Osama El-Sherif

Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Middle East

Email: osama.el-sherif@bmwgroup.com

Mirna Tamimi

Email: mirna@gambit.ae

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com