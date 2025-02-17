Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, hosted its clientele to an unforgettable two-day BMW M Drive Experience at the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit on January 17 and 18, 2025. The exclusive event offered participants the chance to unleash the raw power and precision of BMW M models on one of the most dynamic racetracks in the region.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, renowned for hosting high-profile motorsport events including the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, provided the perfect setting for BMW M cars to shine. With its fast straights and technical corners along the Red Sea waterfront, the fastest street circuit in F1 is tailor-made for showcasing the dynamic capabilities of BMW’s M high-performance lineup.

Participants enjoyed this rare opportunity and action-packed day, driving a variety of BMW M vehicles, including the legendary BMW M5 with its groundbreaking M HYBRID technology. This powerhouse combines a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor, delivering a staggering 727 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, the M5 embodies the perfect synergy of innovation, performance, and luxury.

A showcase of M power

The BMW M Drive Experience was all about pure motorsport DNA. The event highlighted the diversity and versatility of the BMW M family, from the compact dynamism of the BMW M2 to the aggressive agility of the M3 sedan, the track-inspired M4, and the luxurious BMW XM SUV.

Attendees were treated to heart-racing acceleration, precision handling, cutting-edge technology and the motorsport pedigree that makes BMW M vehicles icons of engineering excellence. Whether navigating sharp turns or hitting high speeds on straights, the BMW M lineup delivered an adrenaline-filled driving experience.

Attendees also took in the all-new BMW XM, a luxury high-power SUV with a groundbreaking 748 hp hybrid engine, to the robust BMW X5 M and stylish BMW X6 M, with their striking designs and dominant road presence.

David McGoldrick, Managing Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, commented: “The BMW M Drive Experience was our way to offer our valued customers and enthusiasts a great opportunity to explore the power, precision, and innovation that define BMW M cars. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with its world-class standards, proved the ideal setting for our guests to engage with the raw power of BMW M engines. At Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, we are committed to bringing such exclusive and premium experiences to Saudi Arabia, aligning with BMW’s M ethos of delivering not just vehicles, but ultimate driving pleasure. We will continue to create such exceptional moments for our clientele.”

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Established in 1990, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has been the official importer of BMW Group brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce - for 30 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centres in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Al-Qassim, as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centres in key areas across the Kingdom, including two new showrooms in Al Khobar and Riyadh, with the bikes brand of the BMW Group, BMW Motorrad, being the last addition to its product portfolio.