In a landmark event at ADIPEC 2023, BMC Gulf showcased their revolutionary Concrete Canvas solution to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

His Excellency, renowned as the COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, demonstrated his unwavering commitment to global climate action throughout the discussion.

With the endorsement of the Welsh Government, the distinguished meeting was organized by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) at UK’s ADIPEC Pavilion. Eng. Samer Hasan, Business Development Manager at Concrete Canvas, highlighted the myriad benefits of their 'concrete on a roll' solution, stating, "It was an honor to introduce Concrete Canvas, a pivotal solution for the energy sector, to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber. Discussing its environmental benefits for ADNOC projects and receiving such keen interest was indeed a validating experience."

Earning its reputation as one of the Welsh Export Champions, Concrete Canvas has significantly impacted the industry with its Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (GCCMs). This revolutionary product boasts 10 times faster installation, a staggering 95% reduction in material usage, and an impressive 60% CO2e reduction compared to traditional concrete solutions. These attributes highlight not only its operational efficiency but also its significant environmental benefits in various applications.

Fabian Beermann, Managing Partner at BMC Gulf, voiced the company's vision, stating, “Driven by the shared imperative of accelerated decarbonization, we're enthusiastic about the prospects of partnering with ADNOC to pave the way for a sustainable future in our industry.” Press Release Date: October 9, 2023

About BMC Gulf:

Since its inception in 1998, BMC Gulf has remained committed to delivering professional thermoplastics and geosynthetics solutions for a diverse range of projects. Their comprehensive product and service portfolio includes thermoplastic pipes, fittings, valves, welding & installation, HDPE liners, and more. Their unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that clients always receive top-tier products and services.

About Concrete Canvas:

Concrete Canvas, established in 2004 as a concept for deployable shelters for humanitarian relief, quickly rose to prominence as a leading international manufacturer of Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (GCCMs). These state-of-the-art mats have become indispensable in applications like Channel Lining, Slope Protection, Bund Lining, and beyond.

After being honored with the Queen’s Award for Innovation in Enterprise in 2014, Concrete Canvas continues to redefine industry standards. Their latest innovation, CCX, has been meticulously designed for canal lining, emphasizing the prevention of erosion and reduction of seepage losses.

