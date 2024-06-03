Campaign titled #RideSmartDubai aims to promote reliable, safe, eco-friendly and luxurious travel experience

Dubai, UAE: Reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and delivering superior customer experience, BluSmart, South Asia’s largest all-electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, today announced its entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the campaign #RideSmartDubai, marking the company's first international foray.

This makes it the UAE’s first 100% electric full-stack premium limousine service and serves as a significant milestone in the UAE’s transition towards sustainable transportation solutions.

BluSmart’s chauffeur driven luxury service in Dubai will start with a fleet of premium Audi e-tron cars. The industry-first features include zero driver cancellations, flat & transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a CO2 tracker that shows the amount of CO2 saved after every ride taken by the user. The diverse services cater to Dubai's cosmopolitan population, offering city rides, airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city as well as drop-off to other Emirates. To book a BluSmart experience in Dubai, including for corporate employee transportation needs, customers can easily download BluSmart App from Apple App Store and Android Play Store.

Commenting on BluSmart’s international expansion, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart, said, "The UAE has truly been a game changer for mobility and sustainable solutions, setting a remarkable precedent for innovative urban development. We are thrilled to bring BluSmart's sustainable business model and customer centric offerings to the UAE's mobility market. Our mission is to ‘Decarbonize

Mobility at Scale’ and provide residents and visitors with convenient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation options, while also contributing to the UAE's vision of building smart, sustainable cities.”

“Future of transportation is electric, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this EV revolution by launching our service with ultra-premium EVs - Audi e-tron. While the UAE is our first step in the Middle East, we also aim to expand to other parts of this region by partnering with governments, businesses, corporates / brands, and consumers, to build a greener, more sustainable future for all,” added Anmol Jaggi.

Excited about the new campaign, Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head - UAE, BluSmart said, “At BluSmart, our goal is to be the preferred limousine service in Dubai, offering customers a truly premium experience. The #RideSmartDubai campaign is designed to resonate with users looking for dependable, safe and luxurious travel options.”

The BluSmart platform will enable seamless booking, efficient route optimization and real-time monitoring, ensuring a seamless, hassle-free and enjoyable ride for riders. With 24/7 customer support available in both English and Arabic, BluSmart guarantees immediate assistance for customers whenever required.

In India, BluSmart with over 7,500 EV fleet, largest in South Asia, has completed more than 15.1 million emission-free trips covering over 498 million electric kilometers, resulting in saving 36 million Kgs of CO2 emissions, since inception in 2019. BluSmart’s state-of-the-art 50 EV Charging hubs, span over 1.8 million sq. ft. area with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green source.

