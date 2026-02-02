Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: BlueFive Capital, a global investment firm, today announced that it concluded closing its Onyx Fund I. The $3 billion fund is registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and targets opportunistic technology and growth capital investments in the US and Europe. The fund will target businesses at the frontier of innovation, specifically in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced computing, where disruptive potential meets scalable commercial application.

The fund is anchored by opportunistic sovereign capital from across the GCC, reflecting a strategic alignment between the region's long-term investment priorities and high-conviction exposure to foundational technological disruption in Western markets.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and chief executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “The Onyx Fund aims to target the current inflection points in both computational and biological intelligence, allowing us to partner with visionary entrepreneurs who are defining the next technological epoch. ADGM provides the ideal forward-looking regulatory ecosystem to anchor a fund of this global ambition.”

The fund expects to undertake a number of technology and biotechnology investments in the US in the coming months.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $7.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

