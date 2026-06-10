Solutions+, a Mubadala company, is the remaining shareholder with 51%

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: BlueFive Capital, a global alternative investment platform, announced today through its BlueFive Reef PE Fund I, the completion of its acquisition of a 49% stake in LeasePlan Emirates from Ayvens, a global leader in sustainable mobility. Following the transaction, Solutions+, will continue to be the remaining shareholder with a 51% stake in the company.

LeasePlan Emirates is a leading mobility company in the UAE, operating a fleet of around 7,000 vehicles and providing leasing and fleet management solutions to corporates, government entities and private individuals across the country. This move accelerates Blue Five Capital’s entry into the vehicle leasing and fleet management market, with an established customer base, operational platform and regulatory licenses to rapidly scale and diversify its mobility solutions in the UAE.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, CEO of BlueFive Capital, said: “We are proud to have completed this deal and to join forces with Solutions+ in driving the UAE's mobility ecosystem forward. LeasePlan Emirates is a trusted and established partner in fleet management, and we plan to expedite its growth, improve the company's usage of technology, and initiate the provision of environment-friendly transport solutions.”

Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, commented: “We are delighted to welcome BlueFive Capital as a strategic partner in LeasePlan Emirates. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine mobility solutions in the UAE. By combining our local expertise with BlueFive Capital’s global perspective and commitment to innovation, we are poised to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational excellence, and continue to expand our footprint across the region. Together, we will deliver greater value to our customers and contribute to the UAE’s vision for a dynamic, sustainable transport sector.”

Both organizations are now looking forward to harmonizing their operational best practices, dedicating resources to digital transformation, and scouting for expansion opportunities in the region.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com