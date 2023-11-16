Riyadh: Blue Ocean Corporation, a global leader in the training arena, inaugurated a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 29 October 2023. With a legacy of over 15 years in the Saudi market, this significant expansion reveals the organization’s commitment to fostering local talent and enhancing substantial employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the visionary leadership figures officially inaugurating the new office located in the heart of Riyadh. This marks the beginning of another exciting chapter that is filled with promise and potential for the local workforce.

Blue Ocean Corporation, a renowned name in the realm of training for over 25 years, is an award-winning organization which is well-recognized for its quality training offered in procurement, logistics, supply chain, HR, administration, quality management, accounts and finance and IATA.

“Our commitment towards the Saudi market travels beyond business. Along with providing top-notch training to our prospects, we anticipate making a positive impact on the local community by offering employment opportunities, skills development, and a vibrant work environment”, Dr Sathya Menon, the Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation said.

Mr Abdul Azeez, the Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation said, “We are extremely grateful for the support and cooperation received from the Saudi community towards Blue Ocean and we expect the same in the years yet to come.” He also shared the concept of Mission500 where the organization looks forward to employing 500 potential talents by 2025 across various branches in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India.

The Group Vice Chairman, Mohammed Al Ali, said, “Among the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 is the Labor Market Strategy and Blue Ocean Corporation is moving ahead in support of it. As Blue Ocean continues to expand, our dedication ensures a brighter future with enhanced career and growth opportunities for Saudi nationals.”

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 130,000+ worldwide alumni community in 18+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

For further queries please contact:

Athira S

Content writer

Email address: athira@blueoceanacademy.com

Address: P.O. Box 116687, Suite B2505, Latifa Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Opposite World Trade Centre, Dubai, U.A.E

