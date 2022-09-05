Abu Dhabi – UAE: Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has announced the launch of ‘Toledo’, the second phase of its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi, Bloom Living. This follows the remarkable success of Cordoba, the first phase, which sold out within four hours of release onto the market, and is on track to be delivered in Q4 2024.

Sales will commence for townhouses and detached villas within the second phase “Toledo”, which is named after the ancient Spanish city. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes starting from 120 sqm to 171 sqm. There will also be a range of three- to five- bedroom detached villas from 254 sqm to 428 sqm. Prices start from AED 1.6 million, with attractive payment plans available. The second phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2025.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said “The response to Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, has been extremely positive, reflecting Bloom’s unique ability to identify and cater to the needs of the market through the development of high-quality residential units in fully integrated mixed-use communities. As one of Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate developers, this demonstrates our commitment to keeping pace with the Emirate’s rapidly evolving and diversifying real estate landscape.

“The launch of the phase 2 “Toledo” marks a significant milestone for Bloom Living. We are delighted to bring more homes to this vibrant development. The encouraging sales to-date is a testament to our approach of offering a community that sets a benchmark in mixed-use luxury with its unique architecture, exceptional quality, and modern features, and we are confident that these units will be equally well-received.”

Those living within Toledo can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports and recreational facilities, as well as a wellness center. Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center that offers an array of retail and F&B options.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views.

Toledo features a Community Center that includes two swimming pools and two children’s play areas surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community, Bloom Living, will feature more than 4,000 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Following its recent designation as an investment zone, the aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection.

-Ends-

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 4,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

846 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 13,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

Bloom Living

Bloom Living, an integrated community located in Abu Dhabi, is built over an area of 2.2 million sqm. Inspired by the Mediterranean architecture, Bloom Living will feature more than 4,000 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Phase one, Cordoba – named after the Andalusian city, comprises of a total of 257 townhouses and detached villas. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150sqm to 170sqm. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250 sqm to 515 sqm. Phase two, Toledo, will add a range of units from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 120 sqm to 171 sqm. There will also be a range of three- to five- bedroom detached villas from 254 sqm to 428 sqm.

The highly convenient community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be home to a bustling Town Centre featuring top F&B and retail outlets. The community will also include several amenities and activities, including recreation centres, a swim club, lagoon pool clubs, walking and cycling tracks, retail and F&B outlets, high-rated schools, and a clinic. The community comprises of a wide range of parks including dog park, yoga park, pool parks, and children’s’ play areas.