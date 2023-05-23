Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of ‘Casares’, the third phase of its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi, Bloom Living.

The launch of Casares follows the remarkable success of the first phase, Cordoba, and the second phase, Toledo, which are on track to be delivered in Q4 2024 and Q2 2025 respectively.

Sales will commence for townhouses within the third phase “Casares”, which is named after a village of historical and artistic importance in the community of Andalusia in Spain. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes starting from 120 sqm to 171 sqm. Prices start from AED 1.6 million, with attractive payment plans available. The third phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2026.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said “We are confident that Bloom Living will become a highly sought-after lifestyle destination due to its extremely attractive living options, functional layouts, and impressive community offering. The remarkable success of the previous phases is testament to the strength of interest in Bloom Living and we are sure that the launch of Casares will be equally successful.

“We are deeply committed to developing homes to the highest standards of quality, with the finest finishings that are synonymous with the Bloom brand. With Bloom Living’s prime location and extensive amenities, we anticipate very strong demand from investors and homeowners alike following the launch of Casares. Additionally, we have a range of residential products in the pipeline that we plan to launch this year in line with our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of this fast-growing market.” He added.

Casares features a Community Center surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping. Those living within Casares can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple uninterruptedly interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports and recreational facilities, as well as a wellness center. Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center that offers an array of retail and F&B options.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community, Bloom Living, will feature more than 4,500 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The aspirational community has been designated as an investment zone, bringing together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection.

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 16,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

Bloom Living

Bloom Living, an integrated community located in Abu Dhabi, is built over an area of 2.2 million sqm. Inspired by the Mediterranean architecture, Bloom Living will feature more than 4,500 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Phase one, Cordoba – named after the Andalusian city, comprises of a total of 257 townhouses and detached villas. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150sqm to 170sqm. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250 sqm to 515 sqm. Phase two, Toledo, will add a range of units from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 120 sqm to 171 sqm. There will also be a range of three- to five- bedroom detached villas from 254 sqm to 428 sqm.

The highly convenient community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be home to a bustling Town Centre featuring top F&B and retail outlets. The community will also include several amenities and activities, including recreation centres, a swim club, lagoon pool clubs, walking and cycling tracks, retail and F&B outlets, high-rated schools, and a clinic. The community comprises of a wide range of parks including dog park, pool parks, and children’s’ play areas.