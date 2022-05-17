By using the Bank’s Premier Deposit Account (PDA), depositors can now earn up to 2.7% Gross Annually on fixed term deposits (up from 2.5%).

BLME, which holds the Moneyfacts award for Best Fixed Account Provider, offers a PDA with fixed term deposits ranging from 3 months to 7 years, with customers able to select the term best suited to their savings goals. Customers can open a PDA with a minimum deposit amount of £1,000 up to £1 million. Early withdrawals are not permitted.

Premier Deposit Account fixed term rates Deposit period Gross Annual Rate AER 3 months 1.15% 1.15% 6 months 1.50% 1.50% 12 months 2.15% 2.15% 18 months 2.25% 2.25% 2 years 2.40% 2.40% 3 years 2.50% 2.50% 4 years 2.55% 2.55% 5 years 2.70% 2.70% 7 years 2.70% 2.70% 90-day Notice Account fixed term rates 90 days 1.10% 1.10% *All rates correct as at 17th May 2022

Eligible deposits with BLME are protected up to a total of £85,000 by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), the UK’s deposit protection scheme.

About BLME

BLME is a UK Sharia’a-compliant bank based in London. Led by a management team that brings together a combination of experienced international bankers and leading experts in Islamic Finance, BLME is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and PRA. BLME was recognised by World Finance as the best Islamic Bank in the UK in its 2020 awards, and has been shortlisted for the Moneyfacts awards for Best Fixed Account Provider and Best Internet Account Provider. For more information, please visit our website www.blme.com.

