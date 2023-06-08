ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates– Black Ice AI Inc., a US-based Delaware C Corporation and Presight, a G42 company, and the region’s leader in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), have signed a strategic MOU to enhance their respective offerings and capabilities for the financial services and the public service sector solutions.

The MoU was signed by Elisar Nurmagambetov, Chief Executive Officer of Black Ice AI and Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, at Astana Hub, Kazakhstan.

Under this agreement, Presight and Black Ice AI will leverage their expertise and respective offerings to jointly develop and market solutions and platforms to further enhance finance operational efficiencies, strengthen compliance efforts, and improve public services, enabling customers to navigate the evolving landscape in these industries.

Elisar Nurmagambetov, Chief Executive Officer of Black Ice AI commented, “The world is changing at a rapid pace, driving both private and public sectors to reactively navigate unprecedented risks and unknown threats. Presight and Black Ice AI partnership offers tailored solutions that will help global organizations and government agencies address these challenges proactively and efficiently, leveraging timely intelligence and the latest advancements in AI.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, "Through our strategic partnership with Black Ice AI, we will enhance our analytics solutions within the public service and financial sectors. The added insights will further drive the impact of leveraging big data analytics and AI within organizations.”

About Black Ice AI

Black Ice AI is a private American software company that specializes in proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) for financial crime prevention and trade control, to assist government agencies, international law enforcement, and the private sector to understand risk holistically, identify hidden threats early and investigate them thoroughly and efficiently.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

