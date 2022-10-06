Presented at the Milan Fintech Summit, the fintech's B2B2C payment orchestrator is available in white-label and is compatible with major payment systems

Flexibility and globality the key elements: the solution adapts to the specific needs of the reality that adopts it and to the market context in which it operates

Milan:– BKN301 Group, a Banking-as-a-Service fintech reality with a focus on high-growth markets of MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), through the group's technology company, presents 301pay, the new payment gateway available in white-label mode, designed to facilitate the development of e-commerce and mobile payment.

The new technology solution is flexible with respect to the needs of the adopting entity and the market context in which it operates. The fintech's B2B2C payment orchestrator represents a single gateway to a wide range of information and transactions for merchants and financial institutions and aims to fill the demand for innovative solutions and foster the development of new eCommerce platforms and alternative payment solutions. 301pay makes it possible to integrate major payment systems, manage transactions, and include value-added services such as recurring and split payments.

The gateway is already prepared for payments via cryptocurrencies and blockchain, anticipating future developments and evolutions of these markets whose potential is estimated at over $52 billion by 20251.

Stiven Muccioli, CEO & Founder of BKN301, says: “We want to break down barriers, foster and accelerate the development of digital payments in high-growth markets. The starting point for them to grasp the full potential is to equip them with the technological infrastructure they are now lacking. We created 301pay following the pivotal principles of flexibility and globality. Through our payment orchestrator, adaptable to the distinctive characteristics of the reality that will adopt it, these markets will have easy access to the main payment methods and circuits. It will be a driver of growth for local businesses and different economies, we are sure of it”.

301pay, technical features

301pay is compliant with the European PSD2 regulation and PCI/DSS certification, and has been developed to be integrated according to the different needs of financial institutions.

The solution is designed to be offered in white-label, so it can be adapted to the needs of each reality, customizing the interface and the entire consumer experience. As well as giving merchants the ability to manage transactions and implement value-added services, such as recurring and split payments, subscriptions, all from a single dashboard.

On the one hand, merchants can integrate 301pay with major CMSs and e-commerce platforms either through plugins or APIs, enabling transactions from the most popular international payment methods and circuits, and can immediately have a complete view of business performance thanks to statistics showing real-time collections, payments, refunds and aggregated data on sales volumes. On the other hand, financial institutions are able to ensure an automated merchant registration process, monitor fees produced, transaction volumes and provide real-time assistance.

BKN301 Group

BKN301 Tech, through a "Banking-as-a-Service" platform and digital e-money model, enables third parties to offer payment services, and token issuance. The company aims to become the leading open-market and cross-border operator in the Open Banking sector, offering technology solutions and bringing its solutions to international markets with a strong focus on high-growth markets (Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe). Services that BKN301 group offers are easily integrated and enable banking and financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation. Founded by Stiven Muccioli, Federico Zambelli Hosmer and Luca Bertozzi, and operational since March 2021, BKN301 has raised a total of €20 million from Abalone Group, PayU, Azimut Digitech Fund, CRIF, GNB Swiss Investments AG, Banca Agricola Commerciale, Banca di San Marino, Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino, Federico Ghizzoni, Fabio Nalucci and Gregorio Napoleone.

