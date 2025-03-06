BKN301, a London-based Banking-as-a-Service technology provider dedicated to empowering the financial industry and operating in EMEA markets, networked with regional fintech and banking entities at Web Summit Qatar 2025 to identify evolving trends and address the growing demand for advanced solutions in the MENA region.

After recently setting up its Qatar office as the main headquarters in the MENA region, BKN301 leveraged this summit to connect with industry leaders across banks, fintech, neobanks, digital banks and blockchain companies. The company highlighted the benefits of its advanced fintech solutions, including the BaaS Orchestrator platform, to businesses interested in enhancing financial services and providing value-added offerings to end consumers. These efforts are aligned with the company’s broader aim to enhance financial inclusion in the region where the fintech market size is expected to reach USD 1.66 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 9.71 per cent to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2030.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301, said: “At BKN301, we focus on accelerating financial inclusion in the MENA region with our modular technology platform, the BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator. This platform offers customised solutions for banks, fintech companies, and digital banks, helping to fill their service gaps and enhance their offerings. By leveraging advanced technologies, we aim to create opportunities for underserved populations while supporting the region's economic growth and digital transformation. Events like the Web Summit Qatar allow us to engage with our audience and foster a future where digital financial services are accessible to all.”

With its BaaS Orchestrator, BKN301 plays a pivotal role in addressing major challenges in the MENA region’s fintech industry. Through its targeted initiatives and innovative solutions, the platform provides a unique technological gateway that seamlessly integrates core banking services and payment processors. Furthermore, its modular design allows companies to customise the platform by choosing various functionalities, enhancing interoperability and integrating with existing systems. BKN301 is committed to providing solutions that allow conventional banks to develop their services and facilitate a synergistic collaboration between traditional financial institutions and emerging fintech entities.

Jordan A. Fabbri, Country Leader, BKN301 Qatar, said: “Our attendance in the Web Summit Qatar holds great significance for us, especially as Qatar has recently been designated as the headquarters for all our MENA operations and the region continues to be the central focus of our global expansion plans for 2025. The summit enabled us to actively engage with industry leaders, gain insights into regional fintech trends, and better navigate the market. It also provided us with a dynamic opportunity to explore ways to further innovate the capabilities of BKN301’s BaaS Orchestrator, all with the aim of bridging the gap between traditional financial institutions and digital innovation.”

During the event, the company explored the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), in line with the ongoing integration of AI into its technological platform – BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator, which is also a part of the company’s 2025 strategic plan.

About BKN301

The BKN301 Group is a London-based Banking-as-a-Service technology provider dedicated to empowering the financial industry with the innovative and scalable BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator platform. This comprehensive solution offers capabilities such as core banking, payment processing, digital wallet and card issuing, API decoupling, cross-border services, open banking, AI, while seamlessly integrating with third-party systems. By redesigning the BaaS approach, BKN301 enables traditional banks, fintechs, neobanks, and digital banks, including blockchain banking and token platforms—to seamlessly integrate secure and scalable solutions into their offerings, driving growth and facilitating new market expansion. Since launching in 2021, BKN301 Group has established a global presence in EMEA, reflecting its commitment to transforming financial landscapes worldwide. For more information, visit bkn301.com

