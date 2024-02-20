​​​​Dubai, UAE – In a striking demonstration of resilience and adaptability in a rapidly evolving global market, Biz Group, a leading provider of innovative learning solutions, has announced a 59% YOY growth. This growth is not only a testament to Biz Group's commitment to excellence but also mirrors the robust recovery and dynamic nature of the GCC economy.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic's profound impact on the corporate world, Biz Group has adeptly navigated the changing landscape, illustrating its resilience and adaptability. The crisis prompted a re-evaluation of priorities, with HR and L&D professionals placing newfound importance on employee wellbeing. Following a period of strengthening internal structures, businesses are now expanding their focus to include service excellence and customer experience. In alignment with these shifting priorities, Biz Group has experienced significant growth in 2023, bolstering its team with subject matter experts dedicated to meeting and exceeding the evolving client needs.

Hazel Jackson, the Founder and CEO of Biz Group, reflects on the journey: “Our growth in 2023 is the culmination of three decades of dedication to impactful learning and application. It's a credit to the incredible synergy within the Biz Group divisions: Learning Solutions, Learning Technology and Team Building, and their collective efforts to exceed client expectations consistently.”

The Learning Solutions division of Biz Group achieved a 95% year-on-year growth, highlighting the commitment to innovative and effective learning experiences. This impressive growth underscores the success of strategic initiatives and innovations in the learning space, reinforcing Biz Group’s position as a leader in the industry and a trusted learning application partner for organisations.

In the realm of Team Building, the division experienced a stellar increase in revenue, growing by 51% in 2023. This growth was driven by the division's success in engaging over 39,000 participants in various team-building activities. This significant increase in participation not only highlights the division's ability to create appealing, effective team-building experiences but also reflects the growing recognition of the importance of team cohesion in the corporate world.

Meanwhile, the Learning Technology division, with its standout component Axonify, achieved a remarkable milestone, delivering over 750,000 learning hours in 2023. This achievement is proof of the division's commitment to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to facilitate continuous learning and development.

Celebrating 30 years of unparalleled service in the Middle East, Biz Group exemplifies enduring success and dedication to regional growth. Demonstrating the UAE's vibrant business environment, Biz Group has expanded its team to over 60 professionals, benefiting from the nation's supportive ecosystem for small and medium enterprises. This achievement highlights the economic vitality and expansion of the region, with Biz Group's journey emphasizing the essential role of continuous learning and development in fostering economic advancement.

As Biz Group continues to grow and expand its reach, with its recent launch of their Riyadh office and expansion into Qatar, it remains dedicated to contributing positively to the region's economic and social development. By focusing on innovative learning solutions and keeping pace with the latest trends and technologies, Biz Group ensures that digital, human-led, and blended learning experiences are transformative, not just informative, converting learning into workplace application to deliver tangible, real-world outcomes.

Founded in 1993, Biz Group is a leading provider of corporate learning and development solutions in the Middle East. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Biz Group has been at the forefront of transforming the learning landscape, helping organisations unleash the potential of their employees through bespoke training programs and digital learning solutions. For more information: learningwithbiz.com