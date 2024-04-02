Dubai (UAE) – Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its strategic partnership with OnRamp, the leading crypto payment solution provider. With the integration, Bitget users can now buy and sell crypto using various local currencies. This collaboration brings significant improvements for users interacting with digital assets, enabling seamless conversion between fiat and crypto instantaneously.

Users can buy crypto with NGN, AED, and MXN through bank transfers, and with VND via VietQR. This range of options ensures that users have easy-to-use and reliable methods to convert crypto to fiat and vice versa. Bitget caters to users with a diverse set of preferences and finance management requirements, fulfilling their needs with emerging WEB3 products.

Bitget is introducing a zero-fee offer with this integration for all cryptocurrencies. This compliments Bitget's current in-house zero-fee offer for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The move allows users to buy cryptocurrencies via traditional banking channels through OnRamp without incurring any fees. This offer is designed to encourage more users to explore the world of crypto, breaking down entry barriers and enabling inclusivity.

"At Bitget we're constantly improvising our platform's abilities, including its fiat-to-crypto conversion capabilities. The integration is a step closer to our mission to drive mass adoption of crypto, making it easy for people around the world to trade crypto. By smoothing out the conversion process between crypto and fiat we're accelerating an inclusive and global financial revolution," says Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

This is not the first time Bitget made moves to increase crypto accessibility via fiat. In March, Bitget Wallet Asia's premier Web3 wallet integrated with Onmeta, a leading fiat on and off-ramp solution. This integration provides a convenient gateway for users to purchase cryptocurrencies using local fiat currencies, covering 15 major blockchains and over 100 tokens.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.