Dubai: - With football fever sweeping across the globe, Binance is launching a new online challenge where football fans could win a share of an incredible rewards pot - including more than $1,000,000 in tokens, limited-edition NFTs and premium club experiences such as player meet-and-greets and training ground tours.

Binance ‘Football Fever 2022’ launches on November 16 with the aim of bringing people all over the world together and connecting a passionate community of sports and football fans.

To play, fans can simply start by claiming their free NFT Passports and submit an educated guess for the outcome of upcoming matches to support their favorite teams. Users can start claiming their NFT Passport from November 16 and begin rooting for their favorite team from November 16 to December 18.

The game, which is a first-of-its-kind Web3 fan experience powered by blockchain technology, not only provides a chance to win prizes but also rewards participants with exclusive NFTs and premium, money-can't-buy experiences through elite clubs like S.S. Lazio, FC Porto, Santos FC and Formula 1 racing team; BWT Alpine F1® Team. Additionally, new users and Binance Fan Token holders will enjoy special bonuses and multipliers in the games.

Head over to Binance.com or the Binance app, where anyone can play along*. If you’re new to Binance and want to sign up to try the game, you can register to have three chances to guess along in the daily challenge and if you already have a Binance account, you can play along everyday, as long as you have your NFT Passport set up.

“Fans around the world will be tuning in to watch this historic tournament and we’re thrilled to be able to make those celebrations even more memorable,” said Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Tokens at Binance. “Not only is this a great way to feel a part of the action and have some fun, players have the chance to win incredible prizes, totally unique experiences and collectible NFTs. To make this experience even more special and allow fans to celebrate it with others, fans can also invite others to the game and challenge them to enjoy the fun together.”

To stay up to date on the latest, follow Binance on Instagram at @binancefantoken and Twitter at @BinanceFanToken, and using #BFF2022. For full promotion details, visit [Announcement LINK]. For more information, visit the Binance Fan Token homepage.

*as long as players are eligible and have completed ID verification (KYC). To claim rewards, users will need to complete Identity Verification (KYC).

https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/football-fever-2022?registerChannel=ft_BFF?ref=NO5BA53I&utm_source=fan-token&utm_medium=ft-pr&utm_campaign=ft-bff2022-pr-public-relations

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, Binance is committed to increasing financial freedom for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: crypto trading, education, research, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, charity and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Binance Fan Tokens

Binance Fan Token is a type of utility token that powers the fan experience and connects teams and brands with their fans worldwide. Fans can show their support and unlock unique “fan moments” through exclusive rewards such as: once-in-a-lifetime experiences, limited edition NFTs, meet-and-greet with players, while enjoying special token holder benefits such as exclusive voting rights on certain club decisions reserved for fans as well as other blockchain-enabled solutions such as NFT ticketing with added benefits. Binance Fan Tokens are also available for all Binance users via fiat and crypto purchases. For more details, available team tokens and new listings, visit the Binance Fan Token platform.

