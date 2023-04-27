Launching on April 24, 2023, Binance Sensei is an innovative AI-driven learning tool that is seamlessly integrated with Binance Academy.

Binance Sensei leverages the power of artificial intelligence to help users access the wealth of knowledge available on Binance Academy in a more intuitive manner.

We’re excited to announce the launch of Binance Sensei, our new AI-powered tool on the Binance Academy platform, which can be used to enhance your Web3 learning experience!

Over the course of the last year, we've seen deep-learning systems such as ChatGPT and DALL-E hit the mainstream. These AI tools have quickly become extremely popular — making 2023 a key year for AI integration. This technology holds huge potential to change how we go about routine tasks and make many types of work more efficient. You’re no doubt as eager as we are to discover the new opportunities that AI brings.

Our goal here at Binance is to facilitate the worldwide adoption of Web3 by creating an ecosystem that is accessible to all, while continually embracing cutting-edge technology. As part of that vision, we place a special emphasis on education and knowledge-sharing and have established various educational initiatives and resources to help people learn about the world of digital assets.

Given our commitment to education and our interest in where artificial intelligence can take us, we’re thrilled to introduce our latest AI-powered tool: Binance Sensei.

What Is Binance Sensei?

Binance Sensei is an innovative AI-driven learning tool seamlessly integrated into Binance Academy – the ultimate destination for free education on Web3, blockchain, and crypto. Designed to elevate the learning experience, Binance Sensei transforms how users explore and interact with educational content, ensuring a more engaging process.

Binance Sensei enables users to access the wealth of knowledge available on Binance Academy in a more intuitive manner. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, all you need to do is enter keywords or questions in the interactive chat window. Binance Sensei will then swiftly provide you with an easy-to-understand response sourced from Binance Academy's comprehensive collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other reliable open sources. Users can, for example, enter the keywords “Bitcoin price today” into Binance Sensei and the bot will immediately share back a direct link to the BTC Price page.

Powered by state-of-the-art ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver relevant and easily digestible information. This user-friendly approach makes it easier than ever to dive into complex topics or quickly grasp new concepts, catering to a wide range of learning styles and preferences.

Binance Sensei's AI-powered capabilities make it the perfect companion for anyone looking to expand their knowledge in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. With this interactive tool at your disposal, you can now explore Binance Academy's vast array of educational resources with ease and confidence.

So, whether you're a curious newcomer seeking to understand the basics of blockchain or a seasoned professional looking for more complex information, Binance Sensei has you covered. This cutting-edge tool is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring an enriching and enjoyable educational journey through the world of Web3 and crypto.

What Is Binance Academy?

Binance Academy is a comprehensive educational platform that offers a wealth of resources on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and the Web3 ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Academy provides a wide range of content including articles, guides, videos, and glossary entries, catering to various skill levels and interests.

Binance Academy's mission is to make blockchain and cryptocurrency knowledge accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. The platform is available in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean, and more, reaching millions of users worldwide. Binance Academy covers diverse topics, from basic concepts to advanced trading strategies, ensuring that users can expand their understanding and stay updated on the latest industry developments.

Binance Academy's content is completely free, with no advertisements and no requirement for payment or registration. This allows everyone to learn at their own pace and access information without any restrictions. Furthermore, Binance Academy offers a Learn and Earn program, which allows users to earn crypto while learning about Web3 through interactive quizzes and videos.

How To Use Binance Sensei?

Are you ready to harness the power of Binance Sensei to enhance your blockchain learning experience? Follow these simple steps to make the most of our new AI chatbot — available exclusively on Binance Academy.

Step 1: Visit Binance Academy

To begin, navigate to the Binance Academy website.

Step 2: Locate the Bot Icon

On the Academy page, you'll notice a bot icon. Click on this icon to access Binance Sensei.

Step 3: Engage with Sensei via the Chat

Once the chat window opens, type in your question or keywords of interest. Binance Sensei will provide you with a concise, approximately 150-word summary (TL;DR) tailored to your needs.

Step 4: Explore Recommended Readings

In addition to the brief summary, Binance Sensei will also suggest three relevant articles to further expand your knowledge on the topic. Dive into these resources to gain a deeper understanding and satisfy your curiosity.

By following these straightforward steps, you'll quickly unlock the full potential of Binance Academy and experience a more efficient and engaging learning process. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vast world of Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency with Binance Sensei as your personal AI-powered mentor.

-Ends-

Try Binance Sensei →

*Note: Binance Sensei is currently available in English only. More languages will be available soon.