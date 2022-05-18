Some Dubai universities are joining hands with crypto credibility campaigns that are designed in the UAE to help students be well versed with blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

This follows a report by YouGov which says that 68 per cent of young adults within the age group of 18-24 in the country are seeking to invest in cryptocurrencies, in the next five years.

However, 20 per cent of them stated that they don’t have enough knowledge about it.

Murdoch University Dubai recently held a session with experts in the area who helped students to secure an internship with panelists.

They endeavoured to help students develop their own projects and hone their skills and expertise in the sector.

Nasdaq listed FTFT Capital launched the Crypto Credibility campaign, aiming to positively engage students to help them gain a stronger understanding of the technology and lift their confidence.

The campaign is the brainchild of Ola Lind, Director - FTFT Capital and Global Blockchain Business Council UAE Ambassador whose vision is to short bridge the gap between mass adoption and the current dynamics of the crypto ecosystem by providing a platform for blockchain innovation and education.

Ola Lind, Director of FTFT Capital, said, “With major improvements taking place in the crypto and blockchain field, we want the younger generation to look at this as a full-fledged career path rather than just an investment.”

These interactive sessions introduce young adults to the world of cryptocurrency, talking about the different kinds of cryptocurrencies, their uses and a brief introduction on how to get started.

Dubai Government’s adoption of its first law regulating virtual assets, ensuring a safe and advanced legal framework for investors, is propelling market experts to align themselves to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global digital economy.

Industry leaders are also increasingly leveraging its employees, customers and contacts for such campaigns to offer students a hands-on-immersive learning experience and the opportunity whenever possible to secure employment or internships that will allow them to learn alongside industry leaders.

Making UAE an industry hub for Blockchain and Crypto

With a transaction value of $26 billion (Dh95.5 billion), it’s said, the UAE is currently the third largest Crypto market in the Middle East, after Turkey and Lebanon.

According to Chainalysis, the Middle East’s cryptocurrency market makes up seven per cent of global trading volumes.

One of the panelists, Ed H said, “With so much buzz about cryptocurrencies on social media, it's no surprise that queries about the safest crypto investment, how to invest, and platforms to trust have begun to stream in.”

He adds, “I read 25 whitepapers every day. It is absolutely indisputable that you read at least five whitepapers every day and familiarize yourself with the entire concept before you start investing.”

Therefore, the people at the forefront of the campaign reiterate this comes in support of Dubai's bid to become the industry hub for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, urging the youth to take an active part in this vision by educating themselves about the know-how of the technology and understating its potential and risk.

