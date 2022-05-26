Dubai-based start-up Coinmarketpedia has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round, less than a year since its launch.

The new capital will be used to expand global footprint, said the company, which is the world’s first decentralised crypto and blockchain educational platform.

Coinmarketpedia also intends to use the funds to expand on marketing and PR activities across multiple channels, as well as build partnerships with schools, institutes and universities, according to Shameer Thaha, the company’s Chief Futurist.

The platform launched in February 2022 with the aim of raising the trading and cryptocurrency knowledge of digital asset and blockchain enthusiasts and investors.

With more than 70 instructors on boarded so far, the platform offers more than 160 on-demand courses that can be accessed at a click of a button.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com