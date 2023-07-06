Binance Academy, the education arm of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced a partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms with over 124 million learners globally. This collaboration will bring educational opportunities to everyone globally in the form of a comprehensive suite of learning programs launching over the next few months and beyond.



The programs will cover a broad range of topics. They will be tailored to cater to both individuals looking to gain a foundational understanding of blockchain, web3 and crypto technologies for those who wish to build the right skills to pursue a career in the blockchain industry. Successful completion of these courses will earn learners a digital certificate of completion, which can help demonstrate knowledge and open up new opportunities in this rapidly growing field.



Yi He, Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. This is a belief that has guided us at Binance Academy, as we strive to make the revolutionary world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Today, we're thrilled to announce our partnership with Coursera. Together, we're combining the strengths of two industry leaders with a shared vision - to provide best-in-class education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for Web3.”



Organizations that take advantage of blockchain’s potential are experiencing a period of growth. According to PWC’s “Time for trust” report[1], this technology is poised to enhance more than 40 million jobs globally by 2030. The demand for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industry is already increasing rapidly. According to a report by DevSkiller[2], compiling over 200,000 skills assessments, the need for blockchain programming skills boomed by 552% in 2022.



“Learning skills in blockchain, web3, and cryptocurrency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting job roles emerge in these fields,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “We’re excited to partner with Binance Academy to expand course offerings in these areas. With fully online and self-paced content taught by experts from Binance Academy, learners everywhere will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”



The programs will be developed by Binance Academy experts. Each learning program will consist of several courses and include video lectures, readings, practice assessments or projects and graded assessments.



This collaboration with Coursera adds to Binance Academy’s existing global education initiatives such as multimedia content, Learn & Earn campaigns, and the University Outreach Program, creating an all-inclusive system that helps millions of people join the digital economy.



