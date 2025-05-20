Middle East / Istanbul, Turkey — Turkish enterprise software company Bimser, with over 2,500 global customers and a quarter-century of experience, has announced a strategic regional partnership with MeaTech, a leading systems integrator specialising in digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. This marks a significant milestone in Bimser’s partner-first growth strategy in the region.

Under the agreement, MeaTech becomes an official partner for select countries within the MEA region. The company will lead sales, implementation, and first-level support for Bimser’s product suite, including its low-code platform Synergy, integrated management solution QDMS, asset management tool BEAM, performance management system Ensemble, governance and compliance tool QGRC, and enterprise workflow platform eBA+.

“This partnership with MeaTech is a natural next step in expanding our presence in the region,” said Murat Atıcı, CEO of Bimser. “With their track record in delivering complex digital transformation projects, MEA Tech will be instrumental in helping us deliver scalable, locally adapted solutions that empower both government and private sector customers.”

MeaTech’s local expertise and regional presence will help ensure tailored support and implementation of Bimser solutions, including localisation and joint go-to-market efforts. This partnership is focused on specific geographies and complements Bimser’s broader partner ecosystem, with no impact on existing regional partner agreements.

“Our clients across the MEA region are increasingly seeking agile, scalable digital platforms that can adapt to local and regulatory requirements. Bimser’s product suite is a perfect fit for these needs — powerful, intuitive, and built for real-world business challenges. This partnership allows us to offer a more complete digital transformation journey, backed by local expertise and world-class technology,” said Kenan Boztaş, Managing Partner at MeaTech.

This partnership follows Bimser’s recent opening of a regional office in Dubai, which serves as the company’s Middle East and North Africa hub. With plans to triple its active partners in the Gulf by year-end, Bimser is accelerating its presence in the enterprise software space through strategic alliances and local market investments.