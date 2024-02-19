Dubai, UAE: The ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in 2013, has continued its successful journey towards promoting the Arabic language and encouraging its usage among the youth. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing the linguistic heritage of the Arab world, the initiative strives to inspire Arab youth to embrace their mother tongue, particularly in the digital realm, fostering a robust presence of Arabic content across online platforms and social media channels.

The initiative has formed strategic alliances with entities such as the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Al Ain News, Nabd, Entrepreneur Alarabiya, TeN TV, and Alghad TV. It has also partnered with Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) and New Digital Solutions (NDS), among others, as an integral part of the MBRF’s efforts that are aimed at elevating the position of the Arabic language across diverse sectors.

Preserving Identity

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “’Bil Arabi stands as a strategic initiative that highlights collaborative efforts to preserve the Arabic language and reinforce its significance as a key medium of communication and understanding in the modern world.” She further emphasized that preserving the Arabic language is essential to uphold the identity of the Arab world and its rich culture.

Her Excellency added, “The initiative goes beyond being a mere cooperative partnership, it also represents a strategically effective approach to preserving Arab identity and heritage while fostering stronger ties between Arab nation and global civilization. By prioritizing the use of Arabic language in international relations and engagements with global organizations, this initiative not only upholds Arab identity but also elevates its global standing.”

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We are pleased to be the main sponsor of the Bil Arabi, the initiative that aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to drive development in the Arab world. This sponsorship also contributes to the UAE’s commitment to preserving the Arabic language, which is recognized not only as the language of the Holy Quran but also as the cornerstone of our national identity, history, and rich heritage. In line with DEWA’s social responsibilities, we consider the promotion of the Arabic language as a national duty. This duty underscores the significant role the language plays in reinforcing national identity, thereby strengthening its components. The objective is to foster a united society that takes pride in its identity and a strong sense of belonging.”

His Excellency added, “We partner with various government and private institutions to establish a knowledge-driven environment in line with the objectives set by our wise leadership to cultivate an exceptional generation, instill a cultural spirit, promote reading, and foster knowledge among all segments of society. Additionally, we work towards advancing a knowledge-based economy in Dubai. I laud the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation for its impactful role in implementing pioneering initiatives that spread and localize knowledge, uphold the Arabic language, and enhance the UAE’s position as a hub for content, culture, and knowledge.”

Developing Cognitive Role

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “We recognize the significance of forging partnerships with various entities as a foundational factor for the success of the initiative. These partnerships play a pivotal role in attaining a wider reach and significant impact, further contributing to the development of the cognitive role of the Arabic language within a diverse range of both Arab and international communities. This effort aims to position the Arabic language as a global medium capable of staying up-to-date with modern science and new developments. The initiative remains committed to advancing the position of the Arabic language across various sectors, particularly in its digital presence.”

Ahmed Saeed Al-Alawi, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ain News, said, “We take pride in our active and effective sponsorship for the Bil Arabi initiative, a commitment that aligns with our strategic vision of bolstering the prominence of the Arabic language. Our ongoing efforts are dedicated to fostering a thriving knowledge-based future. It is vital to acknowledge Arabic as a fundamental component of global knowledge and cultural diversity.” He further highlighted the significance of Arabic as a bridge for communication and the exchange of knowledge across generations, playing a key role in preserving cultural identity. He also emphasized the importance of producing media content that upholds and values the rich historical importance of the Arabic language.

Content that Meets Expectations

Mazen Singer, Chief Strategy Officer at Nabd, expressed his pride in the media collaboration with the initiative and highlighted its uniqueness in the Arab world. He said, “The initiative aligns seamlessly with our vision at Nabd, and we are committed to enriching the Arabic language by providing the public with access to Arabic content that resonates with their interests and aspirations across different age groups.”

Nashaat Eldeehy, CEO of TeN TV, expressed the channel’s dedication to participating in the initiative due to its significant role in reinforcing the importance of Arab identity. He highlighted the initiative as a genuine and serious effort that serves as a unifying language for a large population across the globe. Additionally, he discussed the channel’s visual and digital content, emphasizing its focus on fostering a sense of belonging and interest in the Arabic language. The channel allocates substantial content areas to explore the language and its educational aspects, especially catering to younger generations. Eldeehy praised the efforts of the MBRF in preserving and promoting the dissemination of the Arabic language.

For his part, Abbas Nasser, CEO of Alghad TV, said, “Arabic is not merely an identity; it serves as a structured and seamless map encompassing all forms of thought. Simultaneously, it functions as a musical language, showcasing a broad range within the acoustics of its letters. To distance ourselves from Arabic is to lose a crucial element of culture and even pleasure. Despite being one of the six major languages with the largest literary stock and its influence extending significantly to non-Arabic languages in the Middle East, Arabic’s presence in digital platforms and scientific discussions falls short of capturing its true richness, largely due to the global dominance of English. This initiative seeks to revive the balance by enhancing Arabic’s digital presence, especially among the younger generation.”

For Future Generations

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, expressed his pride in supporting initiatives that foster the use and promotion of Arabic. He said, “As one of the UAR’s prestigious national insurance companies, we are committed to preserving our mother tongue for the generations to come. We anticipate a promising future where Arabic holds a distinguished global position, celebrated as a language of communication and development.”

Wissam Younane, CEO of Entrepreneur Alarabiya magazine, said, “We are pleased and honored to be a part of the initiative, as promoting the Arabic language is our motto and by which we stand out. We are proud to be a contributor to its publication across all platforms.” He further thanked the Foundation for its efforts and confidence in the magazine’s role in supporting this pioneering mission.

Ahmed Elgamal, CEO of New Digital Solutions, highlighted the historical responsibility imposed by the reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) on content from websites and digital platforms to shape its responses and directions. He emphasized the crucial duty to enhance, develop and improve Arabic content. Elgamal underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts among agencies, institutions, and companies, further signifying the importance of the partnership between the MBRF, a leader in knowledge dissemination, and New Digital Solutions, a digital and AI company, to attain the desired goals and maximize digital impact.

Vital Language

Launching the Bil Arabi initiative took place on the occasion of the annual World Arabic Language Day on 18th of December, which was set by the United Nations General Assembly. The initiative aims to change existing stereotypes about the Arabic language, emphasizing its universal significance. It actively promotes the utilization of Arabic on online platforms, especially on social media, encouraging Arabs to communicate in their mother tongue.

The initiative, along with its partners, will translate prominent books, articles, periodicals, and scientific research in vital fields into Arabic. Additionally, a comprehensive program of activities and debates will be initiated to celebrate the Arabic language.

