Dubai, UAE – Bikanervala, a global leader in Indian sweets and snacks, is investing AED 33.7 million to develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at National Industries Park (NIP), strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional hub for food production.

Announced during Gulfood 2025, the 161,000-plus square foot facility will serve as a critical production hub for Bikanervala’s restaurants, cloud kitchens, and retail partners.

Production will begin in late-2026, with an initial capacity of 1,300 metric tonnes per year, expected to double to 2,700 metric tonnes by 2030. The first phase of operations will generate 200 jobs, with the workforce anticipated to double by the end of the decade as production scales.

The new facility will meet the highest standards of food safety and sustainability. It plans to include an Effluent Treatment Plant for wastewater management, and a solar power plant to reduce its environmental impact, while also using sustainable packaging for its products.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “Bikanervala’s expansion at NIP reflects Dubai’s growing role as a food manufacturing hub. With access to NIP’s advanced infrastructure, integrated logistics, along with DP World’s global supply chain, Bikanervala is well-positioned for growth. We are proud to support their journey and remain committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.”

Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director Global Operations, Bikanervala, said: “This new facility at NIP marks a significant milestone in our expansion. With advanced food safety standards and sustainability measures in place, we are enhancing our ability to deliver authentic Indian flavours to the UAE and beyond. This facility will support our vision to increase exports to the GCC, Africa, the East Asia, and Europe, and bring the rich heritage of Indian cuisine to a global audience.”

Strategically located within NIP, a major regional hub for manufacturing and trade, Bikanervala is positioned to expand its reach both regionally and internationally. As part of its long-term growth strategy, Bikanervala will transition its production operations to the new facility to meet rising consumer demand and solidify its presence in the region. By leveraging NIP’s world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its supply chain, explore new markets, and support the UAE’s vision of industrial self-reliance.

The investment comes at a time of rapid growth in the international foods market, with a projected growth of over 8.33% between 2025 and 2030, driven by rising consumer interest in authentic regional flavours and convenience foods.

Bikanervala is the latest manufacturer to set up in NIP, which has become a catalyst for growth in the food and beverage sector, joining another 52 F&B businesses. The leased area for businesses in this sector at NIP has grown by 6% over five years to 5.4 million square feet today.

About Bikanervala

Bikanervala is a globally renowned brand rooted in the rich culinary heritage of India, known for its iconic Indian Sweets, snacks & savory items, vegetarian food, and fusion delights. Established in the year 1905 in India, Bikanervala has evolved from a small family-run shop in Bikaner to an international chain serving millions of customers across the world. The brand is synonymous with quality, taste, and tradition, offering a diverse menu all crafted with the finest ingredients and time-honored recipes.

With a presence in multiple countries, including the UAE, Bikanervala continues to delight customers with a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation. Whether it’s a festive celebration, a casual meal, or a gourmet indulgence, Bikanervala remains the preferred choice for food lovers seeking authenticity and excellence.

About NIP

National Industries Park (NIP), a DP World company, is a 21-square-kilometre industrial hub strategically located in Dubai's thriving industrial and logistics district. Established in 2003, NIP has grown into a dynamic ecosystem, housing over 300 businesses and offering infrastructure-ready land plots, modern office spaces, and tailored advisory solutions. Our focus is on facilitating the growth of manufacturing and production businesses, contributing to Dubai's economic vision, and providing a strategic base for companies looking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE. With easy access to major transportation routes and a commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, NIP is the ideal partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the region