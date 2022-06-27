Singapore: BIGO Technology (BIGO), one of the fastest-growing technology companies both in the MENA region and across the world, hosted Samer Anton Naber, Ambassador of Jordan to Singapore at its headquarters in Singapore. At the meeting, BIGO’s executives shared plans on how they intend to expand by further investing in opportunities and talent in the Kingdom.

Since commencing operations in 2019, BIGO has grown rapidly and significantly across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The company started with just 20 employees and within three years amassed a staff of over 1,000 people in this region. BIGO is continuing to grow in the country as they plan to expand into Irbid - the second largest city in Jordan whilst seeking more opportunities to invest in, including through digital instruments of financial enablement. At present, BIGO has five R&D centres and 30 localized operation offices around the world.

The Information Communications and Technology (ICT) sector in Jordan is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country’s economy accounting for 3.8 percent of gross GDP with total annual revenue exceeding USD 2.3 billion. The ICT sector continues to stand as one of the Kingdom’s greatest strengths, as it even witnessed a 6 percent growth during the pandemic.

“Technological innovation is a top priority on the ICT sector’s agenda and the Jordan is taking proactive steps to position itself as a regional digital hub,” said Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology. “We believe in innovation and want to continue to push the boundaries of emerging technologies and invest in future-facing technologies such as computer-vision, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and more. We strongly believe that Jordan is in a position of radical growth in this field, and we look forward to opportunities that will help us achieve our vision both for ourselves, Jordan and the MENA region.”

In addition to its continued investments in talent and opportunities in Jordan, BIGO will also offer support services to Singapore businesses that are seeking to establish a presence in the country. Consultation services will be provided on a pro-bono basis along with networking opportunities and free access to BIGO’s premises in Jordan for initial operations. Furthermore, BIGO will also offer its premises in Singapore as a venue to host briefings and key networking meetings for those businesses that are seeking to venture into the kingdom.

“We are grateful for the level of support that has been provided to us by both businesses and representatives from a variety of government bodies in both Singapore and Jordan,” said Khaldoun Mahmoud, Head of Government Relations of BIGO for the MENA region. “It is our responsibility to keep this culture of progressive development going, which is why we will continue to support any efforts made by both countries to strengthen their economies from a macro- and micro-economic perspective.”

BIGO Technology has not only invested in its own growth in the region but has also demonstrated its commitment by actively participating in multiple initiatives that give back to society. Most recently, the company held a Ramadan campaign where it raised funds to support to charity organizations including SOS Children’s Villages Jordan through naua.org for health and education programs across the MENA region.

Ambassador Naber expressed his appreciation for BIGO Technology and their vision for success in Jordan, and commended BIGO’s leadership for cementing their position in the Kingdom as a leading Singapore technology company.

