UAE: True to the spirit of Eid Al Adha, Big Balloon, the premier family entertainment destination at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is partnering with Vibe FM 105.4 and Red Crescent to set up a donation box to offer clothing to those in need at Gaza.

In relation to that, Mohamed Al Hosani, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront Manager said, “In unity with the Big Balloon team and the Red Crescent, we extend our hearts to the people of Gaza this Eid. Let's fill these boxes with empathy and goodwill, offering solace in times of adversity. Together, our actions speak volumes, nurturing peace and compassion across borders".

In addition, the facility invites families, especially children to embark on a magical journey aboard a train ride, FREE OF CHARGE. Moreover, in a tribute to the elegance and tradition of Eid, Big Balloon Ride will be available at a discounted price of AED 50, along with complimentary henna application for ladies and girls with the purchase or recharge of a Big Balloon card.

The free train ride will be available between 5:00 to 7:00 PM, henna application will be available all through the operating hours, during the festive period.

"At Big Balloon, our mission is to create lasting memories and moments of joy for families. This Eid, we are honored to play a part in spreading happiness and fostering connections. Our free train rides for children and complimentary henna for ladies are tokens of our commitment to making Eid celebrations special for everyone,” said Ms. Smita Mehta, Co-founder of Big Balloon.

The Big Balloon Ride, at a towering 200 feet, offers breathtaking views of the city's skyline, all the while being securely tethered to the ground for safety. With each ride lasting a breathtaking six minutes, the ride ensures every visitor gets their dose of excitement.

The Big Balloon Carnival is more than just a ride; it's an entire entertainment ecosystem designed to cater to diverse interests. Alongside the main attraction, visitors can enjoy a comprehensive variety of activities and amenities, Go-Kart, Trampoline, Arcade Games, Toddlers soft play area, Train ride, fun water sports, bumper cars, a private room for parties, and much more. From interactive games and live entertainment to delicious food options and stunning waterfront views, the site promises an unforgettable day out for the whole family.

The Big Balloon Ride promises to be a highlight of this year's Eid festivities in Sharjah, offering an unparalleled blend of excitement, safety, and family-friendly entertainment. The Ride accommodates passengers of all ages, including babies who only need to be in a baby harness. It is the only balloon ride which is designed for safe wheelchair access.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this Eid truly memorable at Al Majaz Waterfront.

-Ends-

Price: Ranging from AED 10 to AED 100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

Location – Kisok 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Insta - @Bigballoonride

More information : www.bigballoon.ae