On the sidelines of the official visit of HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the United Kingdom.

Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF), on the sidelines of the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, to the United Kingdom.

The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise to develop capabilities in the field of finance, Islamic finance, digital transformation, leadership and management, and sustainable development and to enhance the ongoing partnership to broader horizons.

The BIBF’s CEO, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al-Shaikh, affirmed the institute’s keenness to strengthen relations with various prestigious academic, professional, and international institutions, including the LIBF, stressing the institute’s commitment to developing the competencies of national cadres in various fields, through qualifications and joint programmes.

Dr. Al Shaikh added that the MoU with LIBF reflects the keenness of the two parties to enhance cooperation in exchanging expertise, in order to develop knowledge and skills, noting the importance of strengthening cooperation and providing more educational, training, academic and professional opportunities for students and workers in various fields, that would contribute to developing the skills of national cadres and providing them with the necessary expertise to be the employees of choice in the labour market.

