Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region’s leading training and development provider, has announced the launch of a fully online, self-paced course on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), designed specifically for professionals within the insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This comes as part of the institute’s ongoing commitment to support the regional insurance industry and provide accessible digital training solutions,

This initiative reflects the Institute’s strategic focus on empowering professionals in highly regulated sectors with relevant and practical learning opportunities. The course has been developed to support insurance professionals seeking to remain compliant and informed, while navigating an evolving risk and regulatory landscape.

Designed for individuals working in compliance, risk, operations, internal audit, and related roles, the course provides comprehensive AML awareness within the insurance context. It covers key concepts, industry best practices, and regulatory expectations, with a focus on practical application.

Delivered entirely online, the course offers self-paced flexibility, allowing participants to learn at their convenience. The interactive learning experience includes real-world case studies, knowledge checks, and content customised to reflect the regulatory frameworks and compliance priorities of the Saudi market.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Manal Mashkoor, Head of the Insurance Centre at the BIBF, stated: “At the BIBF, we are committed to delivering accessible, market-relevant digital training solutions that support the development of insurance professionals across the region. This self-paced e-learning course has been carefully tailored to meet the specific compliance needs of the Saudi insurance market, while promoting a strong culture of AML awareness, transparency, and accountability.”

Ms. Mashkoor also confirmed that future versions of the programme are planned for other GCC markets, ensuring broader regional relevance and further reinforcing BIBF’s leadership in digital insurance training across the region.

With over four decades of experience in delivering industry-focused education, the BIBF continues to expand its e-learning offerings to meet the professional development needs of the financial services sector and beyond.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com