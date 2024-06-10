United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the liquidity provider for Spinneys’ shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will provide liquidity for Spinneys Shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as the regulated market by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system in compliance with the regulations set by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: “This initiative will enhance the company's position in the Dubai Financial Market, stabilize the price movements of its traded shares, and allow investors to diversify their portfolios, capitalizing on market opportunities. Additionally, we are dedicated to facilitating the trading of Spinneys’ shares, ensuring a seamless experience for both individual and institutional investors.

He added: “This follows the successful role BHM Capital played providing the price stabilization mechanism for Spinneys’ shares when they were newly listed on the Dubai Financial Market on May 9th, 2024. As a result, Spinneys, the premium retail chain, became the first company to benefit from this service provided by us upon its listing.”

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

