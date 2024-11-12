Dubai, UAE: BFL Group, one of the leading off-price retailers in the Middle East is pleased to announce its new partnership with Tabby, the MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app. With this collaboration, customers can now enjoy Tabby’s flexible payment solutions across all Brands For Less stores in the UAE, offering greater convenience and flexibility to their shopping experience.

Through Tabby, shoppers at Brands For Less stores can now take advantage of interest-free payment plans, allowing them to split their purchases into four easy payments with no added interest or fees. While Tabby has already been available online, this marks the first time it is being introduced in stores. The new addition enhances the treasure hunt shopping experience, making it even more convenient and enjoyable for customers.

This partnership taps into the latest retail trends in the UAE, where consumers are increasingly seeking flexible payment solutions. The collaboration reflects BFL Group’s ongoing commitment to continuously enhancing customer satisfaction by offering services that align with their needs and meeting the evolving needs of today's shoppers

Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Group CEO of BFL Group, commented on the partnership: “At BFL Group, we have always prioritised making shopping flexible for our customers. By partnering with Tabby, we’re taking this a step further by introducing the flexible payment option in our stores, giving customers the ability to buy what they need without worrying about paying everything upfront. We’re making in-store shopping more accessible and enjoyable for our consumers, and this is just one more way we’re making sure our customers have the best experience with us.”

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-founder of Tabby added, “At Tabby, we are committed to empowering customers with flexible payments and more control over their spending – working alongside retail partners like Brands For Less makes us proud and enables us to bring this mission to life."

Customers are encouraged to stop by any of the Brands For Less UAE stores to explore the newly introduced BNPL service powered by Tabby, and discover how it can enhance their shopping experience.

For more information about Brands For Less and their products, please visit https://bflgroup.ae/