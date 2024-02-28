Cairo – Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary and the Egyptian leader in juice and dairy products with 25 years of contribution in local prosperity, organized an insightful tour of its state-of-the-art factory in Nubairiah for a group of media professionals. The tour aimed to showcase the details of the facility's production and operations, featuring its cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Additionally, it provided a comprehensive explanation of the diverse manufacturing stages spanning across the production lines. Beyti also highlighted its environmentally conscious practices and commitment to sustainability.

The factory covers 120 acres, including 256,000 square meters of green spaces and 210,000 sqm of buildings. Beyti provides more than 5500 employees direct & indirect jobs and is operating as a comprehensive industrial city, the factory boasts 26 production lines that integrate the latest technological and scientific systems dedicated to the production of world-class dairy and juice products, in addition to plastic packaging and necessary packaging materials, aiming to provide products of the highest quality and safety standards.

On this occasion, Engineer Mahmoud Dwidar - Operations General Manager at Beyti, stated: " Beyti's factory stands as one of Egypt's largest facilities for juices and dairy production. We annually deliver more than 100 products, of more than 500 million liters of juices and dairy products. These figures reflect our commitment to achieving unsurpassed quality and food safety standards. Beyti consistently strives for excellence in the food industry."

Furthermore, Dwidar added: "We remain committed to exports whereas we currently export to 45 countries worldwide, and aiming for our exports to reach 20% of our total production throughout 2024. We aim to offer diverse products meeting the highest quality standards by selecting dairy suppliers and factories meticulously.

Beyond the production aspect, Dwidar stated: “Beyti's vision is evident in fostering and advancing the agriculture sector and farmers in Egypt. The company actively advances over 100 small and medium-sized farms, establishing more than 10 milk collection centers. This is achieved through providing training and technical support to small-scale farmers, contributing to enhancing milk quality and optimizing production efficiency.

Reflecting his viewpoint, Engineer Soud Zaki - Vice President QPD at Beyti, commented: “Beyti is committed to achieving excellence in food safety and quality. Our dedicated team of engineers, quality control, and operations work tirelessly to identify the requirements for each product in accordance with its standards, which qualified it to be listed on the white list of both the National Food Safety Authority and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. Moreover, we conduct over 11 million analyses annually on raw materials to ensure their quality. We continuously perform random sample analyses at all stages of dairy production. We also implement over 1000 inspection and self-monitoring campaigns on an annual basis.”

Moreover, Zaki added: “We undergo internal machine sterilization every 24 hours at a total cost of EGP 70 million annually to guarantee the highest quality and obtain numerous trusted international certifications, such as the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 provided by the Food Safety Certifications Foundation as well as the ISO9001. Additionally, its efforts to enhance food quality have been recognized by elevating its ranking in AIB International's food safety inspection standards from 775 out of 1000 in 2015 to 955 out of 1000 in 2022. We were also privileged to obtain the ISO 17025 International Laboratory Accreditation Certificate.”

On his part, Mr. Tamer Naguib, Chief Commercial Officer at Beyti, expressed: “We pride ourselves today on our production that serves more than 86 million consumers across all governorates of Egypt, including small kiosks, with over 30 distribution centers spread throughout the country. We are also proud of the Kasseeb project, which aims to serve the community and contributes to around 15% of the company's total sales. The project targets encouraging young entrepreneurs in rural and remote areas to build their future, while also supporting the community by providing job opportunities through training and capacity building for the sales workforce of the future. The idea of Kasseeb started five years ago as a pilot project comprising 50 individuals in the Delta and Upper Egypt as beginning until we managed to attract more than 350 individuals in all governorates of Egypt, reaching 21 governorates.”

Beyti aims to lead through its commitment to sustainability in manufacturing and production. The company possesses the largest clean energy station in the F&B sector with its solar power station producing 7.6 megawatts, with a $5 million investment. This station contributes up to 20-30% of Beyti’s factory energy consumption. Furthermore, the facility houses the largest water management treatment station in the dairy and juice sector in Egypt, operating at a capacity of 3200 cubic meters per day. To further preserve the environment, the factory uses natural gas as a substitution for fossil fuels in certain heat-dependent manufacturing steps, in addition to funding recycling operations for 290 tons of plastic waste.

About Beyti:

Beyti – An Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as an Egyptian company producing food products. Beyti is one of the largest producers of milk, juice, yoghurt and other food products in the Egyptian market, targeting a market of 100 million consumers and catering to different consumer profiles. Beyti produces a number of agrifoods products, including juices, 100% natural milk, flavored milk, a variety of spoonable and drinkable yoghurts, as well as cooking and whipping creams, for domestic consumption and export sales.